Two Lives Claimed in Rajasthan Due to Swine Flu

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 4, 2019 at 2:56 PM Indian Health News
Swine flu claimed two lives in the state of Rajasthan on Thursday. According to the statement released by the health officials, a total of 44 new cases tested positive in the state.
Two Lives Claimed in Rajasthan Due to Swine Flu

According to Health Department officials, of the 44 cases, 17 patients are from Jodhpur, nine from Jaipur, three each from Sikar and Barmer, two each from Kota, Pali, Ajmer and Udaipur and one each in Tonk, Jaisalmer, Dausa and Rajsamand.

Overall, 88 cases have tested positive in the state in 2019, with three patients succumbing to the virus in three days from the start of the year, said officials.

According to the comparative status of influenza from 2009 to 2018, out of 9,163 samples tested in 2009, 3,032 came out positive and 149 deaths were reported.

In 2018, out of 22,705 samples tested, 2,419 patients tested positive but the number who died touched 225.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma appealed to the people not to fear swine flu.

In case of symptoms such as cold and joint ache, the patient should rush to the nearest health center or hospital.

Sharma said the biggest challenge was to cure the patients and check the rising number of patients. The reason for the outbreak of the disease can be traced later.



Source: IANS

