Why Should Kids Have Maggi Noodles with Lead?

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 4, 2019 at 12:51 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Is Maggi under trouble? In a setback to Nestle, the Supreme Court (SC) revived the class action suit of the Central government against Nestle India in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).
The apex consumer court lifted the stay on the proceedings of the case against Nestle which seeks compensation for damages worth Rs.640 crore on charges of unfair trade practices, false labeling, and misleading advertisements.

While Nestle India, the makers of Maggi, claimed that the lead content in Maggi noodles was below detectable limits.

During the hearing, the Justice Chandrachud asked: "Why should we eat Maggi with lead in it?".

Senior lawyer AM Singhvi, appearing for Nestle, said: "The lead content was found to be within the permissible limit, and there is some amount of lead in lots of products."

