About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Increasing Organ Donation by Increasing Consent to Donate: Study

by Hannah Joy on November 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Increasing Organ Donation by Increasing Consent to Donate: Study

What can be done to increase organ donation? A new study says, increasing in-person requests made to substitute decision-makers with a physicians involvement can bring a positive response while seeking consent for organ donation.

The study of organ donation in Ontario, Canada, was published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

"Optimization of the approach of potential organ donors to support consent decisions is critical to ensure patient wishes are respected and to remove any barriers to organ donation," writes Dr. Jeffrey Singh, a critical care physician at the University of Toronto and the Trillium Gift of Life Network, Toronto, Ontario, with coauthors.

Advertisement


Organ donation rates are still low in Canada, ranging from 8.8 to 21.2 donors per million population, with almost 4500 people on organ transplant waiting lists.

Many people die while on transplant waiting lists, as the demand for donated organs is greater than the supply.

In many parts of the country, substitute decision-makers are asked to give consent for organ donation, even if the potential donor has registered consent to donate.
Advertisement

"Substitute decision-makers faced with consent decisions often do so in emotionally charged circumstances, and many do not know the explicit wishes of the patient," write the authors. "Given this context, the process of obtaining consent and the supports provided may have a substantial impact on the decision."

Researchers looked at factors associated with positive consent for organ donation in Ontario with an aim to identify those that could be modified to increase rates of consent. The study included 34 837 people aged 18 years and older referred for organ donation between 2013 and 2019.

The average number of referrals received by Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario's sole organ donation network, doubled from 300 per month in 2013 to 600 per month in 2019, and the number of consents increased from 36 to 64 per month in the same time frame.

Demographic characteristics, such as older age of the patient and a request by telephone rather than in person, were associated with declined donations. In addition, religion and faith had an effect, as substitute decision-makers who identified with Aboriginal spirituality or Buddhist, Christian Orthodox, Hindu, Jewish or Muslim faiths were much less likely to consent than people who said they were atheist, agnostic, Christian or had no religion. Patients from small centres were more likely to consent than those in large urban centres, and people living in high-income neighbourhoods were less likely to consent than people in middle-income neighbourhoods. The authors found that timely referrals to donation, in-person requests and those involving physicians along with a trained donation coordinator increased the likelihood of a positive response. "Specific interventions to ensure timely referrals to organ donation organizations, to increase in-person approaches to substitute decision-makers for consent and to encourage physician participation in the approach process may increase rates of organ donation consent," the authors conclude.

In related commentary, Dr. Sam Shemie, Montreal Children's Hospital, McGill University Research Institute and Deceased Organ Donation, Canadian Blood Services, writes, "Once a donation system has optimized foundational practices, the final challenge to improving organ donation and transplant rates is boosting consent."

Substitute decision-making represents a particular challenge that needs to be addressed.

"Family override of a registered decedent's wishes remains a challenge, and this highlights a disconnect between legislation and practice. Under Canadian law, families have no legal authority to withhold consent if the deceased person provided valid consent, yet family override of legally valid registered consent may be important and modifiable."

The author suggests that Nova Scotia's recent legislation, which moves the province to presumed consent unless a patient opts out, will be an interesting social experiment for organ donation in Canada.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< New Device Improves Outcomes of Coronary Bypass Grafting

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Teething
Teething
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tongue Abnormalities Transplantation Organ Donation and Transplantation Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Social Awareness on Organ Donation is Vital in India
Social Awareness on Organ Donation is Vital in India
Social awareness on organ donation is much required in India. The country reports lower number of .....
PGIMER Chandigarh Bags the Award for Best Hospital in Organ Donation
PGIMER Chandigarh Bags the Award for Best Hospital in Organ Donation
For the fourth time in a row, the PGIMER at Chandigarh has bagged the award for 'Best Hospital' for ...
Impact of Organ Donation During COVID-19
Impact of Organ Donation During COVID-19
Organ donation and transplantation have considered safe during the pandemic. An increase in ......
World Organ Donation Day 2021: Organ Donation Dropped Significantly Due To COVID
World Organ Donation Day 2021: Organ Donation Dropped Significantly Due To COVID
In India, organ donation has less uptake compared to western nations, the pandemic has further ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include ...
Transplantation
Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close