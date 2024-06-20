About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Increased Cannabis Disorders in Pregnant Women Post-Legalization

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 20 2024 4:04 PM

In October 2018, Canada implemented the Cannabis Act (CAC), legalizing the recreational use of cannabis. A recent study has revealed that the incidence of cannabis-related disorders among pregnant women in Québec increased by over 20% following the CAC's enactment, whereas the rates for disorders related to other drugs and alcohol stayed constant. This research has been published today in the journal Addiction (1 Trusted Source
Changes in prenatal cannabis-related diagnosed disorders after the Cannabis Act and the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, Canada

Go to source).
The study tracked monthly rates of diagnosed cannabis-related disorders (CRDs) among pregnant women in Québec. From 2010 onwards, the monthly average number of CRDs consistently rose, and before October 2018, the average number of CRD diagnoses per month was 14.5 per 100,000 pregnant women. Post-October 2018, this figure surged to 23.5 per 100,000 pregnant women and has remained elevated. There were no notable changes in the rates of other drug- and alcohol-related disorders during this time. The study looked at rates of CRD diagnoses in pregnant women aged 15 to 49 years in the Canadian province of Québec between January 2010 and July 2021. Data were sourced from the Québec Integrated Chronic Disease Surveillance System (QICDSS). Given that approximately 98% of the Québec population is eligible and admissible to public health insurance, the QICDSS encompasses data for nearly the entire population of the province.

Lead author Professor José Ignacio Nazif-Munoz, of the Université de Sherbrooke, says: “Cannabis use during pregnancy has been associated with elevated risk of preterm birth, neonatal intensive care unit admissions, low birth weight, and other negative outcomes, so the increase in CRD diagnoses after the Cannabis Act should trigger a robust public health response. Our study highlights the importance of universal screening for CRDs. Additionally, pregnant women with a history of cannabis disorder may benefit from repeated screening and ad-hoc counselling during pregnancy.”

Reference:
  1. Changes in prenatal cannabis-related diagnosed disorders after the Cannabis Act and the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, Canada - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.16564)

Source-Medindia
