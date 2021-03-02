Increased Accuracy of CMV Detection in Newborn Screening

"This is a major new development in the field and means that automated testing for CMV could be done for this infection using the standard dried blood spot tests that are already obtained on all newborns, using existing infrastructure and requiring no new tests on the baby," said Schleiss, who is the principal investigator of the study."Identifying CMV at birth, in turn, allows for earlier intervention that can improve the outcome for these children."Earlier intervention could improve hearing, speech, language and intellectual/neurodevelopmental outcomes for newborns with CMV.Schleiss will continue his work with the Minnesota Department of Health to encourage that the results are translated into action, by considering adding the CMV screening to all newborn dried blood spot tests currently done in Minnesota newborns. Ultimately, he would like to see it become standard practice nationally.Source: Eurekalert