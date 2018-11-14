medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Improving Dietary Quality Benefits Women With Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 14, 2018 at 3:24 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In women with gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) higher dietary quality was linked to improved overall glycemic control and postprandial glycemic control, found new study.
Improving Dietary Quality Benefits Women With Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
Improving Dietary Quality Benefits Women With Gestational Diabetes Mellitus

The association between dietary quality and glycemic control was examined in the Gestational Diabetes' Effects on Moms Study and the findings are reported in an article published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Journal of Women's Health website until December 12, 2018.

Dietary quality was assessed using the Healthy Eating Index 2010 (HEI-2010) adherence scores from a food frequency questionnaire which was administered soon after the diagnosis of GDM. A higher HEI-2010 score indicates higher dietary quality. Compared with women in quartile 1 of the HEI-

2010 score, women in quartiles 2, 3, and 4 had increased odds of achieving optimal overall glycemic control and individual measurements of glycemic control. In additional analyses of HEI-2010 component scores, higher total vegetable intake and greens and beans intake were associated with increased odds of glycemic control. Meghana D. Gadgil, MD, University of California, San Francisco, coauthored the article entitled "Dietary Quality and Glycemic Control Among Women with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus" with colleagues from the University of Tennessee (Knoxville), Kaiser Permanente Northern California (Oakland, CA), and Kaiser Permanente Medical Center (Santa Clara, CA).

"It is important for clinicians to know that improving dietary quality may improve glycemic control in women with gestational diabetes mellitus," states Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health and Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Gestational diabetes

The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.

Quiz on Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes occurs in women during pregnancy when blood glucose levels increase in their body. It is diagnosed during the 24th week of pregnancy. Take this quiz to know more about its complications and how will your baby get affected if its ...

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Type 2 Diabetes

Learn more about Type 2 Diabetes, a disease that is taking the world by storm!

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Mellitus Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Eat more potassium rich foods and lower your risk for high blood pressure and kidney stones. ...

 Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Wet dreams or nightfall is the involuntary ejaculation occurring during sleep. It is fairly common ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive