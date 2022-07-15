Immunity Systems of Body can be Invaded by Pox Viruses

Advertisement

In the study, the researchers used mass spectrometry-based proteotyping and super-resolution microscopy to identify and characterize relevant proteins in vaccinia virus, the smallpox vaccine, which is a member of the same virus family as monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus, variola.While all viruses have the goal of invading cells and successfully replicating, they must also find ways to evade the body's innate immune system - the broad-spectrum defenses against invading pathogens. In most viruses, this is by producing proteins during replication which can evade and attack the immune system. Pox viruses, in contrast, are unusual in that they contain and deliver immune-modulating proteins right at the start.The research team identified 15 new proteins within the viral delivery packets called lateral bodies. Importantly, they found five 'redox' proteins, which are designed to interact with immune system elements called Reactive Oxygen Species.Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) are highly reactive molecules which play a key role destroying pathogens identified by the body's innate immunity system. The redox proteins within the pox virus are released at the start of the infection specifically to seek out and suppress ROS."Identifying the precise nature of the proteins contained with the lateral bodies was a complicated process because poxviruses are highly complex molecular structures," added Professor Bernd Wollscheid, of ETH Zurich. "This work represents a big step in advancing our understanding of the molecular mode of action of this important family of viruses which is timely/relevant considering the current multi-country monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries."Next steps for the UK & Swiss research team will include testing the protein mechanisms in animal models to find out how they work individually and together to combat the host immune response.Source: Eurekalert