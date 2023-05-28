Imminent Threat of the Next Pandemic - Disease X

World Health Organisation (WHO) raises global concerns by cautioning about the inevitability of a next pandemic, referred to as "Disease X", despite the decline in COVID-19 cases.



Disease X was first coined in 2018 by the WHO, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world. It is among the WHO's "Blueprint list priority diseases" that could cause the next deadly pandemic and includes Ebola, SARS, and Zika.



The Unsettling Reality

"Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease," the WHO said. The Blueprint list highlights infectious diseases for which we lack medical countermeasures.