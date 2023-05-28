About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

From Storm to Serenity: How to Transform Workplace Conflicts into Opportunities?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

From Storm to Serenity: How to Transform Workplace Conflicts into Opportunities?

In every workplace, conflicts are inevitable and can arise from differing opinions, competing priorities, or misunderstandings.

When left unresolved, these conflicts can result in reduced productivity, damaged relationships, and a toxic work environment. Emotions, strong opinions, and opposing views create a perfect storm that brings out the worst in people, often leading to the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, resulting in silence or verbal (and sometimes physical) violence.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
How Parents Keep Calm During Conflicts With Their Teenagers?

How Parents Keep Calm During Conflicts With Their Teenagers?


A critical adjustment parents have to make while raising teenagers is the ability to think and navigate conflicts with flexibility, reveals a study.
Advertisement


According to a study conducted by CPP Global, a leading provider of conflict management solutions, 85 percent of employees experienced conflict to some degree, with 29 percent stating that it resulted in decreased productivity.

Insights into Conflict Resolution

To manage conflicts effectively, it is crucial to emphasize the benefits of conflict resolution. Research has shown that organizations that invest in conflict resolution training and promote open dialogue experience improved employee engagement and job satisfaction.

By addressing conflicts healthily, teams can foster a more positive and collaborative work environment.

By adopting effective dialogue strategies and crucial conversations, organizations can create a positive work environment that minimizes the negative effects of conflicts and maximizes productivity, employee well-being, and overall success.

Embracing Crucial Conversations

The culture and subsequent results (that the culture produces) are determined by a handful of conversations, when the opinion vary, emotions are strong and stakes are high. The ability to engage in such conversations with psychological safety and mutual respect is critical to resolving conflicts constructively.
Stress Caused Due to Social Conflicts can Alter Gut Bacteria

Stress Caused Due to Social Conflicts can Alter Gut Bacteria


Conflicts can do more than just upset our moods, it can also alter our gut bacteria and that too in a bad way, finds a new study.
Advertisement

By honing the art of crucial conversations, individuals can create a safe space where different perspectives can be shared and understood. It involves fostering mutual respect, actively listening to others, and seeking to understand their viewpoints.

This approach promotes a culture of open dialogue and encourages all parties involved to contribute their ideas and concerns. The goal is not to avoid conflict but rather to address it respectfully and productively.

Building Conversational Capacity

Conversational capacity refers to an individual's ability to engage in dialogue under pressure or during challenging situations. It involves staying focused, remaining curious, and managing emotions effectively. By developing conversational capacity, individuals can maintain composure, think critically, and communicate constructively, even during conflict.

In a workplace setting, the ability to expand conversational capacity becomes even more crucial. It enables employees to engage in meaningful discussions without feeling overwhelmed or defensive.

By acknowledging and managing their own emotions, individuals can create an environment conducive to problem-solving and collaboration. Moreover, an increased conversational capacity encourages the exploration of diverse perspectives, leading to more innovative and effective solutions.

The Importance of Effective Dialogue

Effective dialogue serves as the backbone of conflict management in the workplace. It allows individuals to express their concerns, clarify misunderstandings, and explore potential resolutions. When dialogue is approached with the intent of understanding rather than winning, conflicts can transform into opportunities for growth and learning.

Consider this situation, a senior manager gets upset with the direct report on the presentation they made to the group of middle managers. Sr. Manager calls the direct reports and in a gruff and menacing tone start telling him, how inappropriate the presentation was.

The Direct report was confused about the topic, as they had reviewed it together before the presentation. He knew that people attack (verbal violence) when they feel unsafe.

He listened respectfully and said, "I want you to know that I respect you as the leader, and if I have done something that we did not agree to, I would change that". He continued (as the Leader started breathing again) "More important than the presentation itself is the relationship I want with you. I want for us to be able to discuss any misunderstanding or disagreement directly."

The leader relaxed a bit as psychological safety was restored. The Direct report then continued the conversation to explain the context and content of the presentation. Big takeaway from this story is not that they were able to solve the problem and get on the same page. It was that established a path and precedence to solving issues while managing mutual respect.

Source: IANS
Both Men and Women Equally Affected by Work-Family Conflicts

Both Men and Women Equally Affected by Work-Family Conflicts


A new research has found that both women and men face difficulties to balance work and family responsibilities.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?

How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?

Mental health and sports are strongly linked. Including physical activity in corporate mental wellness ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Mental Health News

Can the Heat Scorch Your Mental Health?

Can the Heat Scorch Your Mental Health?

Hospitals have reported an increase in mental illnesses with the scorching temperatures this summer.
Hidden in Plain Sight: The Unseen Battle of Adolescent Depression in Canada

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Unseen Battle of Adolescent Depression in Canada

Undetected and untreated adolescent depression in Canada calls for improved care.
The Unseen Effects of Childhood Physical Abuse: Psychologically Flourishing in Adulthood

The Unseen Effects of Childhood Physical Abuse: Psychologically Flourishing in Adulthood

People who have experienced physical abuse in their childhood move on to achieve increased levels of life satisfaction and psychological well-being.
Link Between Early Bipolar Diagnosis and Lower Suicide Rates Identified

Link Between Early Bipolar Diagnosis and Lower Suicide Rates Identified

The link between an increased number of population-adjusted bipolar diagnoses and reduced suicide rates among boys identified.
Tracing the Roots of Mental Health to Pre-Birth Gene Expression

Tracing the Roots of Mental Health to Pre-Birth Gene Expression

New evidence suggests that genes expressed in the fetal brain can impact the likelihood of childhood mental illness.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

From Storm to Serenity: How to Transform Workplace Conflicts into Opportunities? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests