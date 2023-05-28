Future of Reproduction: Laboratory Babies!

Advertisement

Hope for Infertility and Birth Defects

Glimpse into the Potential Solutions

"The study provides insights that could ameliorate infertility caused by sex chromosome or autosomal disorders, and opens the possibility of bipaternal reproduction," wrote Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi, a stem cell biology expert at the varsity, in the paper.Previously, his team used the synthetic surrogacy method to create baby mice from two male rodents.In the new study,Researchers believe the experiment can have potential implications for human reproduction."It's a very clever strategy," Diana Laird, a stem cell and reproductive expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the research, was quoted as saying to the New York Post."It's an important step in both stem cell and reproductive biology."Indeed, the process could theoretically be replicated in humans by infusing embryos spawned via pluripotent stem cells into a female womb.Dr. Hayashi estimates that it would take around half a decade to replicate egg-like cell production in humans, and 10-20 years of testing to ensure this artificial reproductive method is safe for use in clinics."Purely in terms of technology, it will be possible [in humans] even in 10 years," he was quoted as saying to the Guardian earlier."I don't know whether they'll be available for reproduction," he said. "That is not a question just for the scientific program, but also for (society)."Source: IANS