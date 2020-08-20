Illegal Sex-Selective Abortions may Result in 6.8 Million Fewer Female Births in India

In the new study, researchers projected the SRB in the largest 29 Indian States and Union Territories (UTs), which covered 98.4% of the total population of India as of the year 2011.
‘Only way to prevent sex-selective abortions is to strengthen policies that advocate for gender equity and the introduction of support measures to counteract existing gender biases.
’
Among the 21 Indian States/Uts with high-quality birth data, 17 showed a positive effect of son preference on the SRB, with the highest SRBs concentrated in the most northwestern States/UTs. In particular, the effect of son preference is statistically significant in nine States/UTs. For the whole of India, summing up the 29 state-level projections, the cumulative number of missing female births from 2017 to 2030 is projected to be 6.8 million (95% CI 6.6-7.0 million). The average annual number of missing female births between 2017 and 2025 is projected to be 469,000 (456,000-483,000) per year and is projected to increase to 519,000 (485,000-552,000) per year for the time period 2026 to 2030. The projects represent an essential input for population projection models in India, especially at the sub-national level.
The authors add: "We project that the highest deficits in female births will occur in Uttar Pradesh, with a cumulative number of missing female births of 2 million from 2017 to 2030. The total female birth deficits during 2017-2030 for the whole of India is projected to be 6.8 million."
Source: Eurekalert