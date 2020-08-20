New Approach to Vessel Surgery can Boost Dialysis Outcomes

Many patients with advanced disease suffer from kidney failure and rely on dialysis to replace the lost function of their kidneys.Currently, clinicians perform dialysis by accessing the circulatory system through arteriovenous fistulae, or connections made between arteries and veins, during surgery. However, only half of arteriovenous fistulae remain wide enough after one year, necessitating further surgeries and predisposing some patients to complications like neointimal hyperplasia.In a previous trial, several co-authors of the current study developed a new and safer procedure named RADAR to create arteriovenous fistulae.Instead of using the conventional vein-to-artery approach, RADAR instead starts with the radial artery and attaches it to a vein in the forearm.Here, Hualong Bai and colleagues studied 201 patients who received RADAR and 73 patients who received the traditional vein-to-artery procedure.The authors discovered that fistulae created with RADAR matured more quickly, were more likely to remain accessible for dialysis, and were less likely to require reintervention after 36 months. Furthermore, RADAR decreased the likelihood of neointimal hyperplasia and improved blood flow dynamics in rat models.Bai et al. conclude.Source: Eurekalert