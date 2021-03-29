by Anjanee Sharma on  March 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hypnotherapy Changes Information Processing in The Brain
Researchers discover that hypnosis can change how the brain processes information. The study helps in understanding the changes in behavior and subjective functions of a hypnotized person.

Findings of the study revealed that when compared to normal waking state, the brain functions differently during hypnosis. The findings will also help understand which changes and mechanisms explain the behavioural and experiential alterations of hypnosis.

Researcher Henry Railo explains, "In a normal waking state, different brain regions share information with each other, but during hypnosis this process is kind of fractured and the various brain regions are no longer similarly synchronised."


A single person was the focal point in this study, who has been shown to react strongly to hypnotic suggestions and can experience phenomena that aren't typically possible in a normal waking state like vivid and controlled hallucinations.

Researchers tracked how a magnetically-induced electrical current spread throughout the brain during both hypnosis and normal waking state. The participant sat still with eyes close and hypnosis was induced with a single-word cue.

Jarno Tuominen, senior researcher says, "Even though these findings cannot be generalized before a replication has been conducted on a larger sample of participants, we have demonstrated what kind of changes happen in the neural activity of a person who reacts strongly to hypnosis."

The brain's ability to change is called neuroplasticity. This ability to easily change and form neural pathways begins to reduce as we grow older, and only specific and rare catalysts stimulate the brain to change, one of which is processing information in a deeper state of consciousness, and hypnosis is one way to get there.

A clinical hypnotherapist helps clients enter and stay in a state of hypnosis, thereby slowing brain waves and promoting relaxation, hyperfocus and neuroplasticity.

With the brain open to change, the person in hypnosis can understand the root cause of their problems, heal from traumas and unwanted feelings, behaviors, habits, thoughts and beliefs and subconsciously restructure the pathways that have formed incorrectly.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Hypnotherapy for Sleep Disorders
Hypnosis is a state of highly focused attention that is associated with heightened suggestibility and relaxation, resulting in acceptable selective thinking.
READ MORE
Weight Loss with Hypnosis – Does It Work?
Hypnosis indirectly helps with weight loss by altering the consciousness through suggestions and imagery to a more positive state.
READ MORE
Neuroplasticity can be Re-established in Retina After Injury
Neurons in the retina can make new connections to the right types of photoreceptors to restore selective connectivity after an injury.
READ MORE
Reduced Neuroplasticity of Depressed Brains Inhibit Learning and Memory
Researchers found that the brains of depressed people portray a lowered ability to adapt to their environment due to reduced neuroplasticity.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaWeight Loss with Hypnosis – Does It Work?Language Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Hypnotherapy for Sleep Disorders