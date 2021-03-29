Hypnotherapy Changes Information Processing in The Brain

A single person was the focal point in this study, who has been shown to react strongly to hypnotic suggestions and can experience phenomena that aren't typically possible in a normal waking state like vivid and controlled hallucinations.Researchers tracked how a magnetically-induced electrical current spread throughout the brain during both hypnosis and normal waking state. The participant sat still with eyes close and hypnosis was induced with a single-word cue.Jarno Tuominen, senior researcher says,The brain's ability to change is called neuroplasticity. This ability to easily change and form neural pathways begins to reduce as we grow older, and only specific and rare catalysts stimulate the brain to change, one of which is processing information in a deeper state of consciousness, and hypnosis is one way to get there.A clinical hypnotherapist helps clients enter and stay in a state of hypnosis, thereby slowing brain waves and promoting relaxation, hyperfocus and neuroplasticity.With the brain open to change, the person in hypnosis can understand the root cause of their problems, heal from traumas and unwanted feelings, behaviors, habits, thoughts and beliefs and subconsciously restructure the pathways that have formed incorrectly.Source: Medindia