Consuming Caffeine During Pregnancy Linked to Smaller Babies

The research team examined data on over 2,000 diverse women enrolled from 8 to 13 weeks of pregnancy. Participants were 28 years old on average, had a healthy BMI and were non-smokers. They reported how much caffeine they consumed and also provided a blood sample from 10 to 13 weeks of pregnancy that was analyzed for caffeine and paraxanthine - a compound produced when caffeine is broken down in the body.Jessica Gleason, author, said,Findings revealed that infants born to women with the highest blood levels of caffeine were 84 grams lighter at birth, were 0.44 centimeters shorter, and had head circumferences 0.28 centimeters smaller, on average, than infants born to women with now or minimal blood levels of caffeine.In addition, women with about 50mg (half cup of coffee) of caffeine intake in a day had infants 66 grams lighter and with 0.32cm smaller thigh circumference than infants of non-caffeine consumers.The researchers point out that caffeine has been known to constrict blood vessels in the uterus and placenta, which could reduce the blood supply to the fetus and inhibit growth.They add that caffeine could potentially disrupt fetal stress hormones, putting infants at risk for rapid weight gain after birth and for later life obesity, heart disease and diabetes.Gleason said.However, Dr. Hyagriv Simhan cautions about drawing conclusions. He says birth weight is complex and it's hard to know what a smaller birth weight means for the babies.Simhan said.Source: Medindia