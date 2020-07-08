Huntington's Disease: Fresh Findings

The TBK1 enzyme is a "kinase". In the cell, kinases are enzymes that add phosphate groups to various biomolecules like proteins or DNA. In the world of the cell, phosphate groups are energy-carriers, so adding one essentially "turns on" the receiving molecule.Previous studies have shown that artificially adding phosphate groups to huntingtin can stop it from aggregating and causing Huntington's disease. "However, to explore the therapeutic potential of phosphorylation, we needed to identify the natural kinases that do the job inside the cell," says Lashuel. "After screening hundreds of kinases, we were excited to identify TBK1, because it did the job with high specificity and efficiency."The researchers found that, when TBK1 adds a phosphate group anywhere in the first 17 amino acids of huntingtin, it inhibits its ability to aggregate. This was the case for both the normal and mutated versions of huntingtin.In addition, increasing TBK1 levels in cells leads to over-phosphorylation of a specific amino acid (a serine) in the huntingtin chain. This stabilizes the protein and stops it from aggregating.Encouraged by their findings, the scientists then moved onto an animal model of Huntington's Disease: the worm C. elegans. What they found corroborated their previous data: Over-expressing the TBK1 kinase protected against mutant huntingtin toxicity in the worm, preventing the development of Huntington's Disease. The researchers got similar results in cultured neurons.says Ramanath Hegde, who led the study.says Lashuel.Source: Eurekalert