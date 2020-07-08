Drug Overdose Linked to PTSD

‘More than one-half of sex workers reported symptoms of PTSD in the six months after experiencing or witnessing an overdose and after accounting for other traumas they may have experienced.’

says Kristin Schneider, PhD, postdoctoral research fellow at the Bloomberg School and the paper's first author.For the study, the authors used data from Enabling Mobilization, Empowerment, Risk Reduction, and Lasting Dignity (EMERALD), a long-running study of female sex workers in Baltimore City. As part of this study, the researchers recruited 380 female sex workers to answer questions on a tablet in a mobile van. These questions covered a variety of topics, including participants' demographic characteristics, sex work history, drug use, overdose experiences, mental health symptomology, police interactions, and drug- and sexual-risk behaviors. The study data cover responses from September 2017 to January 2019.Study participants were asked if they had experienced an overdose themselves or witnessed a fatal or non-fatal overdose in the past six months. They also answered a 20-item questionnaire that evaluates PTSD symptoms in four separate domains outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5 (DMS-5): intrusion, which involves re-experiencing the event through unwanted memories, nightmare, or flashbacks; avoidance, which includes intentionally trying to avoid trauma-related thoughts, feelings, and external reminders; cognition/mood, which involves negative thoughts and feelings that were brought on or worsened by a trauma; and arousal/reactivity symptoms, which involve irritability, aggression, and hypervigilance.Results showed that more than half of the participants had recently witnessed an overdose, with close to a third witnessing a fatal overdose and about half witnessing a non-fatal overdose. Close to a third of these volunteers had experienced a recent overdose themselves. More than half--199 participants--met the cutoff for a provisional diagnosis of PTSD using the criteria from the 20-item questionnaire. Most participants reported symptoms in each PTSD domain.The authors found that even after accounting for other types of traumas experienced by this population--for example, two-thirds of these women had been homeless in the past six months, two-thirds had gone hungry at least once a week, 44% reported client violence, and 22% reported intimate partner violence--overdose trauma was still closely linked with PTSD symptoms. Although experiencing an overdose was associated with symptoms in all four domains, witnessing an overdose was associated with intrusive and arousal/reactivity domains.says co-author Susan Sherman, PhD, MPH, professor in the Bloomberg School's Department of Health, Behavior and Society and principal investigator of the EMERALD study.In addition, Sherman adds, the effects of some drugs--such as cocaine and other stimulants--can mimic the agitation of the arousal/reactivity domain.The authors say that linking overdose trauma to PTSD could help guide new treatment paradigms for overdose that are focused on harm reduction--not just for those who experience overdose themselves, but for witnesses, who are increasingly becoming first responders in overdose events.Source: Eurekalert