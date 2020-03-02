medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Genetic Screen Aids to Find New Drug Targets for Huntington's

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 3, 2020 at 12:47 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genetic screening helped to detect genes that protect against the toxic effects of a mutant protein causing Huntington's disease.
Genetic Screen Aids to Find New Drug Targets for Huntington's
Genetic Screen Aids to Find New Drug Targets for Huntington's

These efforts yielded at least one promising drug target for Huntington's: a family of genes that may normally help cells to break down the mutated huntingtin protein before it can aggregate and form the clumps seen in the brains of Huntington's patients.

Show Full Article


"These genes had never been linked to Huntington's disease processes before. When we saw them, that was very exciting because we found not only one gene, but actually several of the same family, and also we saw them have an effect across two models of Huntington's disease," says Myriam Heiman, an associate professor of neuroscience in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and the senior author of the study.

The researchers' new screening technique, which allowed them to assess all of the roughly 22,000 genes found in the mouse brain, could also be applied to other neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, says Heiman, who is also a member of MIT's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Broad Institute postdoc Mary Wertz is the lead author of the paper, which appears in Neuron.

Genome-wide screen

For many decades, biologists have been performing screens in which they systematically knock out individual genes in model organisms such as mice, fruit flies, and the worm C. elegans, then observe the effects on cell survival.

However, such screens have never been done in the mouse brain. One major reason for this is that delivering the molecular machinery required for these genetic manipulations is more difficult in the brain than elsewhere in the body.

"These unbiased genetic screens are very powerful, but the technical difficulty of doing it in the central nervous system at a genome-wide scale has never been overcome," Heiman says.

In recent years, researchers at the Broad Institute have developed libraries of genetic material that can be used to turn off the expression of every gene found in the mouse genome. One of these libraries is based on short hairpin RNA (shRNA), which interferes with the messenger RNA that carries a particular gene's information.

Another makes use of CRISPR, a technique that can disrupt or delete specific genes in a cell. These libraries are delivered by viruses, each of which carry one element that targets a single gene.

The libraries were designed so that each of the approximately 22,000 mouse genes is targeted by four or five shRNAs or CRISPR components, so 80,000 to 100,000 viruses need to make it into the brain to ensure that all genes are hit at least once.

The MIT team came up with a way to make their solution of viruses highly concentrated, and to inject them directly into the striatum of the brain. Using this approach, they were able to deliver one of the shRNA or CRISPR elements to about 25 percent of all of the cells in the striatum.

The researchers focused on the striatum, which is involved in regulating motor control, cognition, and emotion, because it is the brain region most affected by Huntington's disease. It is also involved in Parkinson's disease, as well as autism and drug addiction.

About seven months after the injection, the researchers sequenced all of the genomic DNA in the targeted striatal neurons. Their approach is based on the idea that if particular genes are necessary for neurons' survival, any cell with those genes knocked out will die. Then, those shRNAs or CRISPR elements will be found at lower rates in the total population of cells.

The study turned up many genes that are necessary for any cell to survive, such as enzymes involved in cell metabolism or copying DNA into RNA. The findings also revealed genes that had been identified in previous studies of fruit flies and worms as being important for neuron function, such as genes involved the function of synapses (structures that allow neurons to communicate with each other).

However, a novel finding of this study was the identification of genes that hadn't been linked to neuron survival before, Heiman says. Many of those were genes that code for metabolic proteins that are essential in cells that burn a lot of energy.

"What we interpret this to mean is that neurons in the mammalian brain are much more metabolically active and have a much higher dependency on these processes than for example, a neuron in C. elegans," Heiman says.

Promising targets

The researchers then performed the same type of screen on two different mouse models of Huntington's disease. These mouse models express the mutated form of the huntingtin protein, which forms clumps in the brains of Huntington's patients.

In this case, the researchers compared the results from the screen of the Huntington's mice to normal mice. If any of the shRNA or CRISPR elements were found less frequently in the Huntington's mice, that would suggest that those elements targeted genes that are helping to make cells more resistant to the toxic effects of the huntingtin protein, Heiman says.

One promising drug target that emerged from this screen is the Nme gene family, which has previously been linked to cancer metastasis, but not Huntington's disease. The MIT team found that one of these genes, Nme1, regulates the expression of other genes that are involved in the proper disposal of proteins.

The researchers hypothesize that without Nme1, these genes don't get turned on as highly, allowing huntingtin to accumulate in the brain. They also showed that when Nme1 is overexpressed in the mouse models of Huntington's, the Huntington's symptoms appear to improve.

Although this gene hasn't been linked to Huntington's before, there have already been some efforts to develop compounds that target it, for use in treating cancer, Heiman says.

"This is very exciting to us because it's theoretically a druggable compound," she says. "If we can increase its activity with a small molecule, perhaps we can replicate the effect of genetic overexpression."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Huntington's Disease

Huntington's disease is a genetic degenerative disorder that affects the brain and causes psychiatric, motor and cognitive dysfunction. Learn about causes, symptoms and treatment

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSDrug ToxicityAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Novel Treatment Strategy Developed Against MERS

Baker's Cyst

Cycling to Work Helps You Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive