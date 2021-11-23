How to Strengthen the Food Supply Chain During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Advertisement

The challenges on the supply side, discussing how COVID-induced food-processing restrictions, workers being kept at home, and a shift in protein demand from foodservice to food at home led to plant slowdowns and complete shutdowns are also needed to focus.The meat processing sector also experienced a significant increase in production and price risks and a dramatic widening of marketing margins. These insecurities encouraged building the resilience of the food supply chain.Researchers also pointed out thatThe public interest has resulted in research and investment in shortening the food supply chain and expanding local and regional systems.Researchers predict that if large commercial food supply chains increase efficiency and use of automation in response to challenges faced during the pandemic, this will pose a real threat to the economic viability of smaller local and regional systems.These smaller operations might face an even more competitive environment than the environment that existed before the pandemic.Source: Medindia