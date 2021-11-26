About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How to Stay Strong as You Age?
How to Stay Strong as You Age?

by Hannah Joy on November 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Highlights:
  • Muscle loss affects nearly one-third of people over the age of 50
  • Taking appropriate precautions can help prevent or delay muscle loss
  • Eat a healthy, balanced diet, exercise regularly and take muscle health supplements

After 40 years, people might lose about 8 percent of their muscular mass every decade. Also, the pace of decrease may double after the age of 70.

Sarcopenia, or advanced muscle loss, affects roughly one-third of persons over the age of 50.

How to Stay Strong as You Age?

Muscles are crucial for organ function, skin health, immunity and metabolism, as well as for common physical acts like picking things up, reaching for something, opening a jar or getting out of a chair. To put it another way, keeping muscle mass as you become older is critical to living a happy and healthy life.

"Muscle loss is an ageing factor that is rarely discussed, and people accept its signs, such as a loss of strength and energy, as a natural part of ageing," says Ganesh Kadhe, Associate Director Medical and Scientific Affairs at Abbott Nutrition.
"However, muscle fitness can often predict how we will age and remain active and independent."

The good news is that you may assist, prevent or delay muscle loss by taking the appropriate precautions. While muscle loss is unavoidable as we age, it does not have to be.

To stay strong as you age, start following the tips below to fuel and keep muscles fit for years to come!
  • Engage in regular exercise, including resistance training, to maintain muscles and strength.
  • Eat good source of protein from lean meats, eggs and beans; aim for 25-30 grams of protein at every meal.
  • Choose a balanced diet full of veggies, fruits, whole grains, proteins, healthy fats and key vitamins and minerals like calcium and vitamin D.
  • Consider taking other muscle health ingredients, like HMB.
  • Talk to your healthcare provider about nutrition, especially if you are ill, hospitalized or recovering from surgery, to manage illness-related muscle loss.


Source: IANS
