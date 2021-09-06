How to Detect Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs due to loss of bone density makes bones more fragile and increase the risk of fracture from a slight fall or in serious cases even from sneezing or minor bumps.



Many people are unaware of this condition as it does not exhibit symptoms until there is a bone fracture has large societal impact with overwhelming medical costs and long-term care needs a low-cost, physical function test during a routine health check-up for appropriate timely treatment.



Doctors and physical therapists at Shinshu University Hospital developed a method to detect possible osteoporosis before going to the hospital then they will be encouraged to have a bone-density test at the hospital.



‘Simple physical test to detect osteoporosis.’





This new model study reported in journal of clinical medicine aims for conducting a comprehensive health evaluation in super aged society not only for osteoporosis but also for locomotor examinations.







The osteoporosis detection method on random population combining BMI and a two-step test performed by taking two maximum-stride steps and calculating the distance in centimetres divided by the body height in centimetres shows a high osteoporosis detection capability.

