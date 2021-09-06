How to Detect Osteoporosis?

Doctors and physical therapists at Shinshu University Hospital developed a method to detect possible osteoporosis before going to the hospital then they will be encouraged to have a bone-density test at the hospital.
The osteoporosis detection method on random population combining BMI and a two-step test performed by taking two maximum-stride steps and calculating the distance in centimetres divided by the body height in centimetres shows a high osteoporosis detection capability.
This new model study reported in journal of clinical medicine aims for conducting a comprehensive health evaluation in super aged society not only for osteoporosis but also for locomotor examinations.
Source: Medindia