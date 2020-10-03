Wearing High Heels Every Day can Affect Women’s Bone Health

A survey conducted by Max Healthcare (MHC) ---- was done with over 500 women in Gurugram, Delhi/NCR aged between 20 to 45 years and above.A balanced share of respondents across following profiles were include - Homemaker and Working Professional.said Dr. S.K.S. Marya, Chairman and Chief Surgeon, Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, Max Hospital in Gurugram.Marya added.They survey also revealed that 37.5 per cent of 20-30 year old women wear high heels daily and 85.4 per cent 20-30 year old women wear high heels daily or on weekends for parties.According to the data, 43.7 per cent working women wear high heels daily.While only 14.6 per cent 20-30 year old women do not prefer high heels at all or wear occasionally, 52.9 per cent 30-45 year old and 83 per cent above 45 year old women feel this way.Marya said.Marya added.The survey also found that over 50 per cent women do not focus on their daily posture and are ruining their bone health in the process.Source: IANS