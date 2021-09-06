Stem Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes

‘New stem cell therapy can effective to treat type 1 diabetes.’

The investigators started with human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) having the potential to become any kind of cell found in the adult body coaxed into beta cells in a stepwise fashion that mimicked pancreatic development using various growth factors and chemicals resulted in about 10 to 40 percent of cells becoming beta cells.The created beta cells were transplanted into a mouse model of type 1 diabetes with a modified immune system that would not reject transplanted human cells reduced their high blood sugar level to normal range.This finding represents that the transplanted hPSC-derived beta cells were biologically functional needs more clinical trials to assess the safety before initiating in humans for treating type 1 diabetes.Source: Medindia