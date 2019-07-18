medindia

How Plastics can be Reused?

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2019 at 12:44 AM Environmental Health
Plastics are recycled to create new materials like wires for electricity and could help to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the future.
How Plastics can be Reused?
The study, published in The Journal for Carbon Research, focuses on chemical recycling which uses the constituent elements of the plastic to make new materials.

"Carbon nanotubes are tiny molecules with incredible physical properties. The structure of a carbon nanotube looks like a piece of chicken wire wrapped into a cylinder and when carbon is arranged like this it can conduct both heat and electricity. These two different forms of energy are each very important to control and use in the right quantities, depending on your needs," said Alvin Orbaek White from the Swansea University.

While all plastics are made of carbon, hydrogen and sometimes oxygen, the amounts and arrangements of these three elements make each plastic unique.

As plastics are very pure and highly refined chemicals, they can be broken down into these elements and then bonded in different arrangements to make high value materials such as carbon nanotubes.

During the study, the research team tested plastics, in particular black plastics, which are commonly used as packaging for ready meals and fruits and vegetables in supermarkets, but can not be easily recycled.

"The research is significant as carbon nanotubes can be used to solve the problem of electricity cables overheating and failing, which is responsible for about eight per cent of electricity lost in transmission and distribution globally," White added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Microplastics: An Invisible Threat to Human Health

Microplastic pollution is an emerging serious health hazard due to the invisible nature of the plastic, posing a threat to human health, finds a new study.

Microplastics Polluting Everything Cause Concern

Tiny fibers present in synthetic fibers such as nylon could be creating unseen plastic pollution, finds a new study. These fibers are contributing to microplastics load in the environment.

Biodegradable Plastics Can Now Be Created From Seaweeds

Biodegradable plastics can now be created from microorganisms that feed on seaweeds, explain the researchers.

BPA Free Plastics May Increase Reproductive Problems

BPA Substitute may be toxic as BPA and chemicals in BPA-free plastics could trigger reproductive problems, finds a new mice study.

