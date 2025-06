REM and non-REM sleep work together to grow and refine memories, but only in a specific order.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cholinergic modulation of neural networks supports sequential and complementary roles for NREM and REM states in memory consolidation



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Brain uses non-REM sleep to grow memories and REM sleep to prune and organize them—if the order flips, your memories might vanish instead of strengthen. #medindia #sleepcycle #memory’

Brain uses non-REM sleep to grow memories and REM sleep to prune and organize them—if the order flips, your memories might vanish instead of strengthen. #medindia #sleepcycle #memory’

Advertisement

Universal Sleep Pattern Across Species

Advertisement

Evolutionary Importance of Sleep Sequence

Advertisement

Memory Shaping Through Sleep Phases

Real-World Relevance of Memory Processing

Mouse Brain Monitoring in Sleep Phases

Memory Modeling Through Neural Circuit Simulation

Balancing Neuron Dynamics in Brain Models

Cholinergic modulation of neural networks supports sequential and complementary roles for NREM and REM states in memory consolidation - (https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1013097)

Despite being crucial to our physical and mental health, sleep remains one of biology’s greatest mysteries. A new theory proposed by researchers at the University of Michigan may help explain a key unanswered question about its function ().Every living thing that sleeps appears to follow the same basic pattern. From wakefulness, organisms transition to a repeating cycle of sleep with low brain activity followed by a stage where our brains are harder at work, among other things, generating vivid dreams. Humans' eyes also dance around behind our eyelids during that high-activity stage, which is why it's referred to as rapid eye movement, or REM , sleep.Although there are a few notable exceptions—including people with narcolepsy and people who haven't slept in days, thisacross the animal kingdom."Evolutionarily, it's so preserved and so ubiquitous across species," said Sara Aton, U-M professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology. "That means there's probably something really important about that particular order of sleep. And, unless something has really screwed up the system."Yet, scientists have lacked a satisfying explanation for the biological function of this virtually universal phenomenon. Now, U-M researchers led by Aton and Michal Zochowski have put together a theory built on experimental observations in mice and computer modeling of the brain's neural circuitry.That theory posits that, if memories were shrubs, the. The, and preventing them from overlapping and growing into each other."It only works if you have this sequence. If you go in reverse and have REM first, it prunes everything away. Then no memory is left," Aton said. "In the proper sequence, you reinforce things that need to be reinforced. Then REM comes in to prune back the overlapping portions of unrelated memories."In mice, the researchers could observe the effect of sleep on remembering simple conditioning experiments. In humans, Zochowski said, this could have familiar implications in our everyday business."Let's say you have three meetings in a day. We know that you'll remember these meetings better after a good night's sleep," Zochowski said. "Now, it appears that during non-REM sleep, you're strengthening your memory of each meeting. But you also need to remember who said what and during which meeting. What REM does is keep that separate."The work is published in the journaland was supported by the National Science Foundation, a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the National Institutes of Health. The project was made possible, in part, by advances made by the broader community over the last dozen years, fostered by the NIH's Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies, or BRAIN, Initiative.Led by Aton's team, the researchers' latest experiments monitored mice brains to see which parts of the hippocampus were active during different phases of sleep following a simple conditioning scenario.Mice were moved from their home enclosures to a new environment and, after exploring a couple minutes, would receive a small shock to their feet. There was also a control group of mice who experienced no such unpleasantries. This enabled the researchers to compare brain activity of sleeping mice during REM and non-REM cycles that had and hadn't forged an association between the new space and a shock.But researchers can't yet zero in on all the individual neurons encoding specific memories with available techniques, so this is where the team's modeling stepped in to help complete the picture. The model was developed by Zochowski's group and treats newly encoded memories as changes in the activity of neurons in circuits, subject to the brain's environment where a biochemical called acetylcholine modulates their activity."We can actually simulate and pinpoint which neurons are being activated by a learning event," Aton said. "We can model that and we can model changes that happen with respect to acetylcholine as an animal goes through the different stages of sleep."There are also two types of neurons: excitatory ones that tend to stimulate their neighbors and inhibitory ones that tamp down the activity of others. By combining these dynamics with real world data on brain activity and acetylcholine levels during different phases of sleep, the model helped reveal conclusions that were previously inaccessible.Although the researchers are excited by the result, they stressed that this is not the final word on the matter. Their circuit model is a simplified representation of the brain and the team's experiments tested relatively straightforward memory scenarios. Thus, the theory could change or evolve as researchers subject it to more complex test cases and provide it with new and different types of data."What we have now is a study that says, 'Look, this is what could be happening,'" Zochowski said. "Now we have to prove that the model is associated with reality."Source-Eurekalert