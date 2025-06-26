Bariatric Surgery Risk Rises Sharply With Higher BMI

New data links increasing body mass index with higher complication rates after bariatric surgery.
People with higher body mass index (BMI) face a greater risk of complications following bariatric surgery, with those who have a BMI of 50 or above experiencing the highest likelihood of both general and serious complications, according to findings presented at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Higher the Body Mass Index, the Higher the Risk for Complications After Bariatric Surgery
Go to source).
Increased Risk at BMI 50 and AboveResearchers found that the rate of complications increased by an average of 5.56% and serious occurrences rose 3.21% from the lowest BMI category to the highest, with people with a BMI 50 or more the most likely to experience complications of any kind.
‘Did You Know?The study gives new insights into the risks associated with each BMI category and identifies the inflection point for increased risk of morbidity and mortality, which occurs when patients pass BMI 50,” said study co-author John Scott, M.D., FACS, FASMBS, Chief for the Division of Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery for the Prisma Health Dept. of Surgery in Greenville, SC. “Obesity itself is a risk factor in surgeries of all kinds, but in bariatric surgery the risks remain relatively low.”
People with a BMI of 50 or more are over 5% more likely to face complications after bariatric surgery. #medindia #bariatricsurgery #obesity’
Details from a Large-Scale Data ReviewThe retrospective study involved a review of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) database for patients with obesity (BMI 30 or more) who had either sleeve gastrectomy or Roux-en-Y gastric bypass between 2020 and 2023. A total of 665,047 cases were included.
“While complication rates are generally low, this study provides granular data not previously reported that can help with pre-operative counseling and to make surgery even safer and patient outcomes even better,” said Richard M. Peterson, M.D., MPH, FACS, FASMBS, President-elect, ASMBS, and Professor of Surgery, UT Health San Antonio, who was not involved in the study.
