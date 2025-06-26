About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Bariatric Surgery Risk Rises Sharply With Higher BMI

by Naina Bhargava on Jun 26 2025 11:11 AM

New data links increasing body mass index with higher complication rates after bariatric surgery.

People with higher body mass index (BMI) face a greater risk of complications following bariatric surgery, with those who have a BMI of 50 or above experiencing the highest likelihood of both general and serious complications, according to findings presented at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting (1 Trusted Source
The Higher the Body Mass Index, the Higher the Risk for Complications After Bariatric Surgery

Go to source).

Increased Risk at BMI 50 and Above

Researchers found that the rate of complications increased by an average of 5.56% and serious occurrences rose 3.21% from the lowest BMI category to the highest, with people with a BMI 50 or more the most likely to experience complications of any kind.

Diet of Bariatric Surgery or Weight Loss Surgery
Diet of Bariatric Surgery or Weight Loss Surgery
Bariatric surgery is the most effective weight-loss surgery for the morbidly obese. After bariatric surgery the patient should follow the prescribed nutrition guidelines to recover.
The study gives new insights into the risks associated with each BMI category and identifies the inflection point for increased risk of morbidity and mortality, which occurs when patients pass BMI 50,” said study co-author John Scott, M.D., FACS, FASMBS, Chief for the Division of Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery for the Prisma Health Dept. of Surgery in Greenville, SC. “Obesity itself is a risk factor in surgeries of all kinds, but in bariatric surgery the risks remain relatively low.”

Details from a Large-Scale Data Review

The retrospective study involved a review of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) database for patients with obesity (BMI 30 or more) who had either sleeve gastrectomy or Roux-en-Y gastric bypass between 2020 and 2023. A total of 665,047 cases were included.

“While complication rates are generally low, this study provides granular data not previously reported that can help with pre-operative counseling and to make surgery even safer and patient outcomes even better,” said Richard M. Peterson, M.D., MPH, FACS, FASMBS, President-elect, ASMBS, and Professor of Surgery, UT Health San Antonio, who was not involved in the study.

Quiz on Obesity
Quiz on Obesity
“We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are”. - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling ‘the bulge’. With childhood obesity on the rise ...
Reference:
  1. The Higher the Body Mass Index, the Higher the Risk for Complications After Bariatric Surgery - (https://asmbs.org/news_releases/the-higher-the-body-mass-index-the-higher-the-risk-for-complications-after-bariatric-surgery/)

Source-Eurekalert
Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery
Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery
Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.
Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery
Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

