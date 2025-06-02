Late-Night Caffeine and Sleep: A Hidden Link to Memory and Brain Health

Drinking coffee in the evening may keep your brain too active during sleep, affecting its ability to rest and recover.
- Drinking caffeine late in the day can keep the brain alert, even during sleep
- This alertness interferes with deep sleep, which is vital for the brain to rest and repair
- Over time, poor sleep quality may affect brain health and memory
Caffeine induces age-dependent increases in brain complexity and criticality during sleep
Inside the StudyThe research, published in Nature Communications Biology, involved 40 healthy adults between the ages of 20 and 58. Participants were studied on two different nights: on one night, they took caffeine capsules three hours and one hour before bed, and on the other night, they received a placebo.
Using EEG (electroencephalography) and artificial intelligence, the research team monitored brain activity during sleep, focusing on how caffeine changed the electrical patterns. They found it striking that even while asleep, participants who consumed caffeine showed increased brain signal complexity and heightened "criticality"—a state of amplified brain responsiveness more typical when awake.
“Criticality describes a state of the brain that is balanced between order and chaos,” explained co-lead researcher Dr. Karim Jerbi, professor of psychology and director of the Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience Laboratory. “It’s like an orchestra: too quiet and nothing happens, too chaotic and there's cacophony. In this state, the brain functions optimally — but that’s not what you want during deep sleep.”
What Caffeine Does to the Sleeping Brain?The study found that caffeine consumption disrupted slower brain oscillations such as theta and alpha waves, which are essential for deep, restorative sleep. Meanwhile, it increased faster beta waves, which are associated with alertness and engagement. So, while the body rests, the brain remains overly active, impeding proper recovery.
“Caffeine stimulates the brain and pushes it into a state of criticality, where it is more awake, alert, and reactive,” said Dr. Julie Carrier, professor at UdeM’s Centre for Advanced Research in Sleep Medicine. “While this is useful during the day for concentration, this state could interfere with rest at night: the brain would neither relax nor recover properly.”
Memory and Cognitive ImpactLead author Philipp Thölke added that these changes were especially prominent during non-REM sleep, a phase crucial for memory consolidation and mental restoration. “Caffeine increased the complexity of brain signals, reflecting more dynamic and less predictable neuronal activity, particularly during the sleep stages vital for cognitive health,” Thölke said.
Younger Brains More SensitiveThe study also revealed that caffeine’s impact is more pronounced in young adults aged 20 to 27 than in middle-aged participants. Experts suggest this may be due to a higher concentration of adenosine receptors in younger brains—sites that caffeine blocks to enhance alertness and reduce drowsiness.
Dr. Julie Carrier explained, “Adenosine receptors naturally decrease with age, reducing caffeine’s impact on brain complexity. This may explain why younger people are more sensitive to its sleep-disrupting effects.”
While caffeine fuels daytime performance, its lingering influence could keep your brain overly “switched on” at night, preventing the restful reset it needs.
