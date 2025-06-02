Late-Night Caffeine and Sleep: A Hidden Link to Memory and Brain Health

Drinking coffee in the evening may keep your brain too active during sleep, affecting its ability to rest and recover.

Highlights: Drinking caffeine late in the day can keep the brain alert, even during sleep

This alertness interferes with deep sleep, which is vital for the brain to rest and repair

Over time, poor sleep quality may affect brain health and memory

Did You Know?

You slept, your brain didn’t. Thanks, caffeine. #sleephealth #caffeineeffects #brainrecovery #medindia’

Inside the Study

What Caffeine Does to the Sleeping Brain?

Memory and Cognitive Impact

Younger Brains More Sensitive

Coffee is the go-to energy booster for many, but having it late in the day could disrupt your brain’s ability to rest, even during sleep. A recent study by researchers athas revealed thatdoesn’t just, it actually alters how theduring rest, potentially affecting memory and).The research, published in, involved 40 healthy adults between the ages of 20 and 58. Participants were studied on two different nights: on one night, they took caffeine capsules three hours and one hour before bed, and on the other night, they received a placebo.Using, the research team monitored brain activity during sleep, focusing on how caffeine changed the electrical patterns. They found it striking that even while asleep,explained co-lead researcher Dr. Karim Jerbi, professor of psychology and director of the Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience Laboratory..”The study found that caffeine consumption disrupted slower brain oscillations such as theta and alpha waves, which are essential for deep, restorative sleep. Meanwhile, it increased faster beta waves, which are associated with alertness and engagement. So, while the body rests, the brain remains overly active, impeding proper recovery.,” said Dr. Julie Carrier, professor at UdeM’s Centre for Advanced Research in Sleep Medicine. “.”Lead author Philipp Thölke added that these changes were especially prominent during non-REM sleep, a phase crucial for memory consolidation and mental restoration.Thölke said.The study also revealed that caffeine’s impact is more pronounced in young adults aged 20 to 27 than in middle-aged participants. Experts suggest this may be due to a higher concentration of adenosine receptors in younger brains—sites that caffeine blocks to enhance alertness and reduce drowsiness.Dr. Julie Carrier explained, “.”While caffeine fuels daytime performance, its lingering influence could keep your brain overly “switched on” at night, preventing the restful reset it needs.Source-Medindia