medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

How Low Oxygen Levels in the Heart can Predispose People to Cardiac Arrhythmias?

by Iswarya on  February 19, 2020 at 2:17 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study unravels how low oxygen levels in the heart have long been known to produce life-threatening arrhythmias, even sudden death. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell Reports.
How Low Oxygen Levels in the Heart can Predispose People to Cardiac Arrhythmias?
How Low Oxygen Levels in the Heart can Predispose People to Cardiac Arrhythmias?

New findings in a study led by Steve A. N. Goldstein, MD, Ph.D., vice chancellor for Health Affairs at the University of California, Irvine, and distinguished professor in the UCI School of Medicine Departments of Pediatrics and Physiology & Biophysics, reveal the underlying mechanism for this dangerous heart disorder.

Show Full Article


"Our research shows that within seconds, at low levels of oxygen (hypoxia), a protein called small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO) is linked to the inside of the sodium channels, which are responsible for starting each heartbeat," said Goldstein. "And, while SUMOylated channels open as they should start the heartbeat, they re-open when they should be closed. The result is abnormal sodium currents that predispose to dangerous cardiac rhythms."

Titled, "Hypoxia produces pro-arrhythmic late sodium current in cardiac myocytes by SUMOylation of NaV1.5 channels," the study was published today in Cell Reports. Lead author, Leigh D. Plant, Ph.D., assistant professor at the Bouvé College of Health Sciences, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Northeastern University, was a former post-doctoral fellow with Dr. Goldstein.

Every heartbeat begins when sodium channels open and ions to rush into heart cells--this starts the action potential that causes the heart muscle to contract. When functioning normally, the sodium channels close quickly after opening and stay closed. Thereafter, potassium channels open, ions leave the heart cells, and the action potential ends in a timely fashion, so the muscle can relax in preparation for the next beat. If sodium channels re-open and produce late sodium currents, as observed in this study with low oxygen levels, the action potential is prolonged, and new electrical activity can begin before the heart has recovered risking dangerous, disorganized rhythms.

Fifteen years ago, the Goldstein group reported SUMO regulation of ion channels at the surface of cells, an unexpected finding since the SUMO pathway had been thought to operate solely to control gene expression in the nucleus.

"This new research shows how rapid SUMOylation of cell surface cardiac sodium channels causes late sodium current in response to hypoxia, a challenge that confronts many people with heart disease," said Goldstein.

"Previously, the danger of late sodium current was recognized in patients with rare, inherited mutations of sodium channels that cause cardiac Long QT syndrome, and to result from a common polymorphism in the channel we identified in a subset of babies with sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)."

The information gained through the current study offers new targets for therapeutics to prevent late current and arrhythmia associated with heart attacks, chronic heart failure, and other life-threatening low oxygen cardiac conditions.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one's own heartbeat.

Smartphones and Tablets can Diagnose and Treat Arrhythmias

Web tool enables real-time 3D simulation of the electrical impulses of the heart on smartphones or laptops, which can be used to diagnose and treat serious arrhythmias, i.e. rhythm disturbances in heart.

Conclusions from the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Conference on CKD & Arrhythmias

The Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Conference on CKD & Arrhythmias was held in Berlin in 2016. The conclusions of the conference were recently published.

Virtual Model to Study Cardiac Arrhythmias Being Developed

A virtual model to study cardiac arrhythmias is being developed based on experimental studies and a mathematical model.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisCardiomyopathyPericarditisNeck Cracking
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Dental Braces

Drinking Coffee can Boost Your Bone Health

Check Out the Goodness Hidden Behind Chocolate Chemistry
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive