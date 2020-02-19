medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Regularly Taking Part in Various Activities can Keep the Brain Engaged

by Iswarya on  February 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Finding time to try new things can be hard for busy, working-aged people. But results from a recent study show that engaging in a diverse number of activities can improve our brain health as we age. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Gerontology: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences.
Regularly Taking Part in Various Activities can Keep the Brain Engaged
Regularly Taking Part in Various Activities can Keep the Brain Engaged

For many adults, the mid-'30s is a busy time. There's often career advancement, the start of a new family, and associated responsibilities. It's also a critical time for how we diversify our days in order to stay up to speed.

Show Full Article


Researchers focused on seven common daily activities: paid work, time with children, chores, leisure, physical activity, volunteering, and giving informal help. They reviewed two sets of data from 732 people ranging between the ages of 34 and 84 that were collected by the National Survey of Daily Experiences. Every day for eight consecutive days, each participant was asked if they partook in those activities and scored on an activity diversity score that captures both the breadth (variety) and evenness (consistency) of activity participation. The same group was queried ten years later. The study published in the Journal of Gerontology: Psychological Sciences found those who increased activity diversity over the decade exhibited higher levels of cognitive functioning than those who maintained lower or decreased activity diversity.

Their cognitive functioning was assessed using the Brief Test of Adult Cognition by Telephone (BTACT) battery, which measures multiple dimensions of cognition, including working memory span, verbal fluency, attention, speed of processing, reasoning, and verbal memory. Previous studies have examined how activity variety and frequency impact cognition. This is the first study to prove activity consistency is also essential, regardless of age.

"Results support the adage to 'use it or lose it' and may inform future interventions targeting the promotion of active lifestyles to include a wide variety of activities for their participants," said Soomi Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor in the USF College of Behavioral and Community Sciences. "Findings suggest that active and engaged lifestyles with diverse and regular activities are essential for our cognitive health."

Daily engagement results in greater accumulation of intellectual and social repertoires. Life experiences, such as educational attainment or leisure activities, can help compensate for progressing Alzheimer's Disease. Conversely, a lack of activities or passive behavior, like binge-watching TV, is associated with cognitive decline. While participants did keep their minds sharp, Lee says she did not find a correlation between activity diversity and episodic memory, which is known to decline with age. A previous study by Lee also shows that activity diversity is important for psychological well-being, especially for older adults. The current study shows that activity diversity matters for cognitive health across age groups, and an active lifestyle is important for different domains of health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Daily Yoga can Keep Your Brain Healthy

Yoga for brain health: Practicing yoga every day can boost your brain health and help keep stress, anxiety and depression at bay.

Tune Your Brain: Playing Sports can Boost Your Brain Health

Can sports boost your brain power? Yes, playing a variety of sports such as football, soccer and hockey can tune your brain, reveals a new study.

Cell Suicide Linked to Brain Health and Food Security

Cell suicide is a key factor for brain health and food security. Cell suicide causes neuronal death in neurodegenerative diseases and confers disease resistance to plants, ensuring food security.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Amnesia

Heavy School Bags may Boost Your Child's Abdominal Strength and Endurance

Babies Frequently Exposed to Household Cleaning Products More Prone to Asthma, Wheeze
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive