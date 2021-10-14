About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How Genes are Involved in Migraines?

by Dr Jayashree on October 14, 2021 at 9:11 PM
Migraines are a pain in the head and the hip pocket, but newly discovered genetic causes by QUT researchers could lead the way to new preventative drugs and therapies.

Migraine was estimated to cost the Australian economy $35.7 billion each year and current treatments failed up to 50 percent of migraine patients.

Genetic analyses findings published in The American Journal of Human Genetics identified causal genetic links to three blood metabolite levels that increase migraine risk.

Metabolites are substances made or used when the body breaks down food, drugs, or chemicals during metabolism. The three blood metabolites levels involved are:
• Lower levels of DHA, an omega-3 known to reduce inflammation

• Higher levels of LPE(20:4), a chemical that blocks an anti-inflammatory molecule

• Lower levels of a third, currently uncharacterized metabolite, named X-11315.

Variations in blood levels of metabolites can be due to diet, lifestyle, and genetics, but they are easy to measure and may be modified using diet planning and supplementation.

People with migraines had higher levels of shorter-length fatty acids except for docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), a very-long-chain omega-3 that protects against migraine.

Fatty acids are made up of more complex lipids that help with cell signaling, cell membrane composition, and gene expression, influencing the disease risk.

Lower levels of DHA are associated with inflammation, cardiovascular and brain disorders, such as depression, which is all linked to migraine risk.

Whereas LPE(20:4) was a chemical compound that blocked the production of an anti-inflammatory molecule called anandamide. If the production of anandamide is controlled, it can reduce inflammation and prevent migraine.

The lower blood levels of a third metabolite named X-11315 also increased the risk of migraine, and that characterizing was an area of future research.

These genetic links could be targeted by future research and clinical trials to develop and test compounds that influenced metabolite levels and prevent migraine.



Source: Medindia
What's New on Medindia
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Creative Therapy
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
