About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Does Vaping Play a Role in Gum Disease?

by Dr Jayashree on February 23, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Font : A-A+

How Does Vaping Play a Role in Gum Disease?

E-cigarette users have a less healthy oral bacterial community than non-smokers but are potentially healthier than cigarette smokers, and measure worsening gum disease over time. This finding is published in mBio.

"To our knowledge, this is the first longitudinal study of oral health and e-cigarette use. We are now beginning to understand how e-cigarettes and the chemicals they contain are changing the oral microbiome and disrupting the balance of bacteria," said Deepak Saxena, who led the research with Xin Li; both are professors of molecular pathobiology at NYU College of Dentistry.

Advertisement


Gum disease affects nearly half of U.S. adults over 30 years of age. Smoking cigarettes is a known risk factor for developing gum disease, but less is known about the impact of e-cigarettes.

To know this, researchers studied the oral health of 84 adults from three groups: cigarette smokers, e-cigarette users, and people who have never smoked.
Advertisement

Gum disease was assessed through two dental exams six months apart, during which plaque samples were taken to analyze the bacteria present.

All participants had some gum disease at the start of the study, with cigarette smokers having the most severe disease, followed by e-cigarette users. After six months, the researchers observed that gum disease had worsened in some participants in each group, including several e-cigarette users.

A key indicator of gum disease is clinical attachment loss, measured by gum ligament and tissue separating from a tooth's surface, leading the gum to recede and form pockets. These pockets are breeding grounds for bacteria and can lead to more severe gum disease.

Later, they analyzed the bacteria found in the plaque samples and determined that e-cigarette users have a different oral microbiome from smokers and nonsmokers.

Several types of bacteria, including Selenomonas, Leptotrichia, and Saccharibacteria, were abundant in both smokers and vapers compared to nonsmokers. Several other bacteria—including Fusobacterium and Bacteroidales, which are known to be associated with gum disease—were particularly dominant in the mouths of e-cigarette users.

When plaque samples were gathered and analyzed in the six-month follow-up, the researchers found greater diversity in bacteria for all groups studied, yet each group maintained its own distinct microbiome.

Researchers concluded that the distinct oral microbiome of e-cigarette users elicits altered immune responses, which along with clinical markers for gum disease illustrate how vaping presents its challenge to oral health.

E-cigarette use is a relatively new human habit. Unlike smoking, which has been studied extensively for decades, we know little about the health consequences of e-cigarette use and are just starting to understand how the unique microbiome promoted by vaping impacts oral health and disease.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Impact on Dental Hygienists
Ross Procedure Improved Survival in Adults Undergoing Aorti... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Organ Transplantation Can Now be Done Using Universal Blood Type Organs
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tooth Decay Gum Recession Swollen Gums Tooth Discoloration Nervous Tic Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes
E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking....
Flavorings Used in E-Cigarettes Can Up Your Risk for Heart Disease
Flavorings Used in E-Cigarettes Can Up Your Risk for Heart Disease
Flavoring liquids such as cinnamon and menthol used in electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes are .....
E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit
E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit
Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way ...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Gum Recession
Gum Recession
Gum recession or receding gums is a gum disease due to periodontitis. It causes loose teeth, bleedin...
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...
Swollen Gums
Swollen Gums
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Swollen Gums...
Tooth Decay
Tooth Decay
Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection ca...
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)