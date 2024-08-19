About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Does Hernias Impact Top Athletes?

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 19 2024 12:00 AM

How Does Hernias Impact Top Athletes?
Doctors emphasize that an inguinal hernia can greatly affect elite athletes' performance and needs careful management, as highlighted by Neeraj Chopra's condition (1 Trusted Source
Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Manipal Hospital Dwarka

Go to source).
An inguinal hernia is a bulge of abdominal organs like the omentum or intestine through the natural openings through which testicular vessels and cord structures pass from the abdomen to the testes. Chopra, India’s leading track and field athlete, bagged a Silver medal in the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Study About the Disappearance of Same-day Hernia Repair Method
Study About the Disappearance of Same-day Hernia Repair Method
Mills and colleagues analyzed and mentioned that less than a quarter of inguinal hernia repairs performed in Australia are same-day procedures.
His performance was reportedly impacted due to his condition during the men’s javelin final at the Olympics, finishing behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

The 26-year-old javelin star, while speaking to the media, said that he has been suffering from the condition for a long time and threw 89.94m (personal best in 2022) with this injury.

But more than the technique, “almost 50 percent” of the focus is on “my injury”, he said, adding it is time to undergo proper treatment, as advised previously by the doctors.

Comparing Open Surgical and Minimally Invasive Hernia Repair Techniques
Comparing Open Surgical and Minimally Invasive Hernia Repair Techniques
Total extraperitoneal inguinal hernioplasty (TEP), the minimally invasive hernia repair procedure was compared to higher patient satisfaction, compared to the open surgical Lichtenstein repair.
“An inguinal hernia occurs when intra-abdominal contents like the intestines protrude through an abnormal weak spot in the abdominal wall, typically in the groyne area. This condition is common among athletes like Neeraj Chopra due to the high physical demands of their sport, which can increase intra-abdominal pressure,” Dr Sushruth Shetty, Consultant Gastroenterology, GI Onco and Robotic Surgery, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, told IANS.

Neeraj Chopra’s Battle

Inguinal hernias can cause discomfort, pain, or a visible bulge in the groyne, particularly during activities like lifting, coughing, or exercising.

Advertisement
Patients Use Fewer Opioids Than Prescribed After Hernia Surgery
Patients Use Fewer Opioids Than Prescribed After Hernia Surgery
More than half the patients who took part in this study, relied completely on non-opioid medications to control postoperative pain, reveals a new study.
“For elite athletes, the impact of an inguinal hernia can be significant, affecting performance and requiring careful management,” Dr Shetty said.

Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman - Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric, GI & Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, said that inguinal hernia “occurs as a result of weakening and stretching of these natural openings present in the layers of the groyne region”.

Advertisement
Single, Short Exposure to General Anesthesia in Young Kids Does Not Affect the Brain
Single, Short Exposure to General Anesthesia in Young Kids Does Not Affect the Brain
Very young, healthy children undergoing short surgical procedures requiring a single exposure to general anesthesia didn't exhibit effect on the cognitive outcomes.
“Inguinal hernia is more common in men. Its prevalence increases with age. Any factor that increases intra-abdominal pressure like chronic constipation, cough, or straining during micturition can be causative factors for the development of inguinal hernia,” he told IANS.

The experts said treatment usually involves surgical repair to prevent complications like intestinal obstruction or strangulation where the blood supply is cut off, leading to a surgical emergency which can even be sometimes life-threatening.

Surgical treatment by minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy or robotics results in much lesser pain and early recovery after surgery.

Dr. Shetty said a well-structured rehabilitation program is also essential for a full recovery, allowing the patients, especially athletes, to return to peak performance while minimizing the risk of recurrence.

Reference:
  1. Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Manipal Hospital Dwarka - (https://www.manipalhospitalsglobal.com/hospitals/delhi)


Source-IANS


Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement