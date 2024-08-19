About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Unsanitary Practices at Airports Spark Contamination Fears

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 19 2024 12:00 AM

Concerns about cross-contamination risks at airports due to the unsanitary practice of using the same trays for shoes and personal items during security checks have been raised by experts at Bengaluru airport. (1 Trusted Source
Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru

Go to source).
The majority of airports in India ask passengers wearing boots and shoes with heels to remove them and drop them off for scanning. While there are trays that come with an image of shoes, people often use the same trays for dropping personal items.

Taking to social media platform X.com, Anand Nichani, the managing director of Magniflex India, this week called out against the practice of using the same trays to keep passengers’ shoes and personal items such as phones and laptops for being scanned at airport security check-in.

"The same trays that carry our muddy shoes are used for our personal items at airport security! This is NOT okay! Bengaluru airport, it's time to make dedicated trays for shoes MANDATORY for a cleaner and more pleasant experience for everyone!", posted Nichani, who was flying from Bengaluru to Delhi.

While Bengaluru International Airport responded by saying “We've positioned dedicated shoe trays adjacent to all of the X-rays for ease”, Nichani said it has to be made mandatory.

Dr. Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, told IANS that “using the same trays for shoes and personal belongings can lead to the transfer of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, from footwear to personal items.

Are Airport Trays Unsanitary?

This can result in the spread of illnesses, including influenza, norovirus, and MRSA”.

“Footwear, especially shoes, transmit infection and can contaminate the floors or the place where they are kept, increasing cross-contamination risks in public spaces,” added Dr. Neha Mishra, Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.

The experts noted that children and the elderly are more susceptible to infections due to weaker immune systems.

Exposure to contaminated surfaces and objects can lead to severe health issues, such as respiratory infections, gastrointestinal problems, and even life-threatening conditions like sepsis.

Poor sanitation and unhygienic practices pose severe health risks, leading to gastrointestinal infections, respiratory ailments, and skin diseases.

These conditions can escalate into pandemics and have long-term consequences, including weakened immunity and chronic illnesses. Separate shoe containers can carry a lesser risk of transmission of infections without contaminating other goods that are being screened at the airport, Mishra said.

Aravinda suggested some basic tips to prevent the spread of infectious diseases while traveling in public spaces such as using hand sanitizer frequently, avoiding touching your face or mouth during security checks, and washing hands thoroughly after passing through security checks.

