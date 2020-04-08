How COVID-19 Changed Patients Outlook on Heart Attack Care

Despite the pressures on the NHS from COVID-19, the study showed that hospitals were able to maintain their emergency cardiac services in the vast majority of cases and adhere to best-practice clinical guidelines.The study is the first detailed insight into what happened to heart attack patients as the NHS reorganised services to focus on COVID-19. The investigation was only possible after Ministers sanctioned access to anonymised patient data.It was led by the University of Leeds in collaboration with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, the University of Keele, Imperial College, Barts Health NHS Trust, University College, London and Glangwili General Hospital, Carmarthen, Wales.Researchers analyzed admission data for 50,689 patients who had a heart attack and were treated at 99 acute NHS hospitals in England over the 14 months prior to UK lockdown on 23 March, and the first two months of lockdown.The study was endorsed by Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government's Chief Scientific Advisor. He wanted scientists to investigate how patients and healthcare providers responded during the peak of the pandemic to help inform future NHS planning.The findings are published in theDr Jianhua Wu, Associate Professor in Biostatistics at the University of Leeds and lead author of the study, saidChris Gale, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Leeds and senior author of the study, said,Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said:The analysis looked at two types of heart attack - 17,246 people who had a STEMI heart attack and 33,443 who had a NSTEMI heart attack (total patients: 50,698). An NSTEMI is the most common form of heart attack and usually happens when there is a partial blockage to one of the blood vessels supplying the heart.A STEMI heart attack is where there is a complete blockage of one of the blood vessels that takes oxygen to the heart.The statistical analysis revealed that significantly fewer people were attending hospital with a heart attack. NSTEMI cases were down by 49 percent - and STEMI by 29 percent on what hospitals were expecting to see.The decline in patients attending hospital started in early 2020 as China implemented lockdown measures and the World Health Organisation announced a public health emergency. And that decline continued through the early part of the lockdown in the UK.The smallest number of cases was seen on 19 April where the 99 hospitals recorded 60 heart attack cases. They would normally expect to see around 104.Professor Gale said:Gale added,The analysis showed that by 22 May, the number of heart attack cases that hospitals were seeing had not returned to pre-lockdown levels.For patients experiencing a STEMI heart attack, the preferred treatment is primary percutaneous coronary intervention, where a balloon inside a catheter is inserted into the artery to clear the blockage. The NHS was able to maintain the treatment in the vast majority of cases. A small number, 0.3 percent, were treated with clot-busting drugs instead.Most of the patients having an NSTEMI heart attack were able to have coronary angiography, a technique that uses dyes and x-rays to pinpoint exactly where blood vessels are obstructed. But in an additional three percent of cases that did not happen.In the month after lockdown started, the proportion of patients who had an NSTEMI heart attack and died within a month went from 5.4 percent to 7.5 percent, an increase of 39 percent. It dropped back to 5 percent over the following four weeks.During the same period, patients who had a STEMI heart attack, the 30-day mortality figure dropped from 10.2 percent to 7.7 percent, a 25 percent reduction. Over the subsequent four weeks, it increased slightly to 8.3 percent.As a statistical analysis, the study cannot identify the precise reasons for the fluctuation in the death rates but it is believed to be linked to the fall in patients seeking help, particularly among NSTEMI patients who may not display the classic symptoms of a heart attack such as chest pain.Professor Gale said:Professor Gale said the study showed that emergency cardiac services were able to maintain their effectiveness during the peak of the pandemic. But he warned:Gale added,Source: Eurekalert