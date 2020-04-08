Blood Test may Diagnose Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth

‘Following oxygen deprivation at birth, brain injury can develop over hours to months and affect various brain regions, resulting in a variety of potential neuro disabilities like epilepsy, cerebral palsy, deafness, or blindness. ’

This makes it hard to determine which babies are most at risk of complications and to design interventions that can prevent the worst outcomes.Now, in a preliminary study of 45 babies that experienced oxygen deprivation at birth, researchers have identified changes to a raft of genes in their blood that could identify those that go on to develop neuro disabilities.The babies had their blood taken within six hours after birth and were followed up after 18 months old to see which had developed neuro disabilities. The blood was examined with next-generation sequencing to determine any difference in gene expression - the 'switching on or off' of genes - between those babies that developed neuro disabilities and those that didn't.The team found 855 genes were expressed differently between the two groups, with two showing the most significant difference.Examining these two genes in particular, and what processes their expression causes within cells, could lead to a deeper understanding of the causes of neuro disabilities prompted by oxygen deprivation, and potentially how to disrupt them, improving outcomes.Lead author Dr. Paolo Montaldo, from the Centre for Perinatal Neuroscience at Imperial, said: "We know that early intervention is key to preventing the worst outcomes in babies following oxygen deprivation, but knowing which babies need this help, and how best to help them, remains a challenge."Senior author Professor Sudhin Thayyil, from the Centre for Perinatal Neuroscience at Imperial, said: "The results from these blood tests will allow us to gain more insight into disease mechanisms that are responsible for brain injury and allow us to develop new therapeutic interventions or improve those which are already available."The babies were part of a trial called Hypothermia for Encephalopathy in Low and middle-income countries (HELIX), which also examines the use of hypothermia (extreme cooling) on babies to prevent brain injuries developing following oxygen deprivation.In higher-income countries, this is known to reduce the chances of babies developing neuro disabilities, but in lower-income settings cooling may not be feasible, and even with cooling 30 percent of babies still have adverse outcomes, so new therapies are still needed.The team will next expand their blood testing study to a larger number of babies and examine the genes that appear to show the most difference between the groups.Source: Eurekalert