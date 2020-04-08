by Iswarya on  August 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Blood Test may Diagnose Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth
Blood tests taken within six hours after birth could detect neuro disabilities in babies that experienced oxygen deprivation at birth, report a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The prototype test looks for certain genes being switched on and off that are linked to long-term neurological issues. Further investigations of these genes may provide new targets for treating the brain damage before it becomes permanent.

The research was conducted in Indian hospitals, where there are around 0.5-1.0 million cases of birth asphyxia (oxygen deprivation) per year. Babies can suffer oxygen deprivation at birth for a number of reasons, including when the mother has too little oxygen in her blood, infection, or through complications with the umbilical cord during birth.


This makes it hard to determine which babies are most at risk of complications and to design interventions that can prevent the worst outcomes.

Now, in a preliminary study of 45 babies that experienced oxygen deprivation at birth, researchers have identified changes to a raft of genes in their blood that could identify those that go on to develop neuro disabilities.

The babies had their blood taken within six hours after birth and were followed up after 18 months old to see which had developed neuro disabilities. The blood was examined with next-generation sequencing to determine any difference in gene expression - the 'switching on or off' of genes - between those babies that developed neuro disabilities and those that didn't.

The team found 855 genes were expressed differently between the two groups, with two showing the most significant difference.

Examining these two genes in particular, and what processes their expression causes within cells, could lead to a deeper understanding of the causes of neuro disabilities prompted by oxygen deprivation, and potentially how to disrupt them, improving outcomes.

Lead author Dr. Paolo Montaldo, from the Centre for Perinatal Neuroscience at Imperial, said: "We know that early intervention is key to preventing the worst outcomes in babies following oxygen deprivation, but knowing which babies need this help, and how best to help them, remains a challenge."

Senior author Professor Sudhin Thayyil, from the Centre for Perinatal Neuroscience at Imperial, said: "The results from these blood tests will allow us to gain more insight into disease mechanisms that are responsible for brain injury and allow us to develop new therapeutic interventions or improve those which are already available."

The babies were part of a trial called Hypothermia for Encephalopathy in Low and middle-income countries (HELIX), which also examines the use of hypothermia (extreme cooling) on babies to prevent brain injuries developing following oxygen deprivation.

In higher-income countries, this is known to reduce the chances of babies developing neuro disabilities, but in lower-income settings cooling may not be feasible, and even with cooling 30 percent of babies still have adverse outcomes, so new therapies are still needed.

The team will next expand their blood testing study to a larger number of babies and examine the genes that appear to show the most difference between the groups.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Risk of Birth Asphyxia High Among Babies Born to Overweight and Obese Women
Babies born to overweight or obese women have a high risk of suffering from birth asphyxia, or experiencing oxygen deficit at birth, compared to normal weight women.
READ MORE
Most Common Cause of Birth Asphyxia: Human Error
Human error is the most common cause of infant asphyxiation at birth, according to findings from a 15-year study.
READ MORE
Find Out Why Brain is More Sensitive to Oxygen Deprivation
Hypoxia caused by a stroke activates a specific mechanism that is protective in other organs but can be detrimental to the brain.
READ MORE
Link Between Oxygen Deprivation Before Birth and ADHD Discovered
Children exposed to ischemic-hypoxic conditions, situations during which the brain is deprived of oxygen are more likely to develop attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, states study.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Coma
Coma is a deep state of unconsciousness where the affected individual is alive but is not able to react or respond to external stimuli. The outcome ranges from full recovery to death.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

ComaParkinsons DiseaseThalassemiaParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentUndescended TesticlesPregnancy and Antenatal CareBrainVaricoceleBrain FactsAtaxia