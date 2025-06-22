How a Father’s Mental Health Shapes Child Growth and Development?

Fathers play a key role in supporting breastfeeding and ensuring infants are placed to sleep safely.

PRAMS for Dads: A New Tool to Understand and Support Fathers' Mental Health

New research highlights the importance of screening new fathers for mental health issues, as growing evidence linksA commentary inemphasizes that recognizing and addressing fathers' mental well-being is essential for supporting healthy child development. (“Birth of a child can be highly stressful for both parents,” said lead author Craig Garfield, MD, MAPP, pediatrician and founder of the Family & Child Health Innovations Program (FCHIP) at Lurie Children’s, and Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Social Sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.“In the U.S., new mothers have been screened routinely for postpartum depression since 2010. We need to apply the same strategy to new fathers, since more and more studies like this one show that“As clinicians, we need to rethink how we approach new fathers,” said Dr. Garfield. “We need to engage them throughout pregnancy and the perinatal period and normalize feelings of sadness or fear or anxiety that are common during this lifechanging event.To better understand the experiences and needs of men as they enter fatherhood, Dr. Garfield helped develop and launch a first-of-its-kind public health survey tool for fathers calledwill be operational in eight states by the end of 2025, with efforts ongoing to establish the system in more states.“PRAMS for Dads helps us focus state resources on addressing the most pressing issues for new fathers,” explained Dr. Garfield. “It also helps us further appreciate theFindings from Dr. Garfield’s previous research using data from PRAMS for Dads revealed that fathers can make a huge difference in whether an infant is breastfed and placed to sleep safely.Source-Eurekalert