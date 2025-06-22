Your Heart While You Sleep: A Hidden Predictor of Stroke and Depression

Sleep is an active process essential for long-term health, particularly for protecting brain function.



Understanding Heart Rate Variability (HRV): Your Body's Dynamic Rhythm

Unveiling Hidden Sleep Risks Beyond Traditional Metrics

A new study has revealed a strong connection between( )Conducted by researchers at the Department of Neurology, Inselspital, University Hospital of Bern, the study monitored 4,170 participants over a cumulative period of 13,217 person-years. The findings suggest thatcould be a significant early indicator of potential conditions such asHRV reflects the fluctuation of time intervals between heartbeats. HRV adjusts constantly in response to physical and emotional demands of the body. During the day, HRV is physiologically high corresponding to high levels of activity. At night, and especially during deep sleep, HRV typically reduces, reflecting a shift into a rest and repair mode, where the body focuses on recovery and recharging for the next day.In contrast, low HRV was common in those who further developed depression. High HRV with altered frequency patterns were also observed in individuals who later developed metabolic diseases. Similarly, cardiovascular and endocrine diseases were also associated with high HRV.“HRV matters for brain and overall health because it reflects how well the body regulates itself – primarily through the activity of the autonomic nervous system”, explained the lead author of the study, Irina Filchenko, MD, PhD. “This system controls vital unconscious processes such as breathing, digestion and muscle tone, helping the body maintain balance and adapt to internal and external demands.”“While many people are familiar with tracking sleep stages or total sleep time, nocturnal HRV provides a unique window into how the body functions during sleep. This is especially important because sleep is a critical time for many physiological processes underlying long-term health, such as cellular repair, memory consolidation, and the clearance of metabolic waste from the brain.”Importantly, researchers believe thatThis could open the door to prevention and early intervention for diseases like Alzheimer's or stroke, where timely action can improve patient outcomes.Dr. Filchenko noted, “Some participants had ‘normal’ sleep according to traditional criteria, with little sleep fragmentation and the expected balance of sleep stages. However, HRV told a different story, picking up risks that the common sleep metrics missed. This suggests we need to rethink how we define and measure optimal sleep.”The findings of the study also raise the possibility of using wearable technology to monitor HRV patterns over time. While current consumer devices vary in accuracy and interpretability, experts believe future improvements could allow people to track changes in HRV as part of regular health monitoring.The research adds to growing evidence that sleep is a critical pillar of long-term health, and that subtle patterns could offer a window of opportunity to prevent serious disease. “Our findings reinforce the idea that primary prevention matters, and that health problems start long before the clinical symptoms appear”, concluded Dr. Filchenko.Source-Eurekalert