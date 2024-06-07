Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 07). Dad's Diet Matters: How Your Father's Choices Impact Your Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 07, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dads-diet-matters-how-your-fathers-choices-impact-your-health-215960-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Dad's Diet Matters: How Your Father's Choices Impact Your Health". Medindia. Jun 07, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dads-diet-matters-how-your-fathers-choices-impact-your-health-215960-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Dad's Diet Matters: How Your Father's Choices Impact Your Health". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dads-diet-matters-how-your-fathers-choices-impact-your-health-215960-1.htm. (accessed Jun 07, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Dad's Diet Matters: How Your Father's Choices Impact Your Health. Medindia, viewed Jun 07, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/dads-diet-matters-how-your-fathers-choices-impact-your-health-215960-1.htm.