Himachal Pradesh's Ex-CM Virbhdra Hospitalized

by Hannah Joy on  August 31, 2018 at 12:26 PM Hospital News
Former Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH), as he suffered chest infection. However, doctors said that his condition is stable.
"Most of the tests are normal. He is in hospital for observation," the doctor added.

The Conger leader, who attended the assembly on Thursday, was suffering from viral fever and hospitalized at the IGMCH late on Thursday.

The six-time octogenarian Chief Minister was complaining of infection in throat, said his family.



Source: IANS

Related Links

Month's Rest Proposed to Anna Hazare

Month's Rest Proposed to Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare, admitted for his chest congestion and viral fever at Sancheti Institute has been recommended full rest for one entire month.

Bronchitis If Not Treated Properly can Lead to Serious Conditions Like Pneumonia

Bronchitis If Not Treated Properly can Lead to Serious Conditions Like Pneumonia

If not taken care of immediately, bronchitis may lead to more serious conditions such as pneumonia which requires intensive medical treatment.

Few Simple Remedies to Cure a Common Cold

Few Simple Remedies to Cure a Common Cold

Winter may be on its way out, but the common cold is pretty much the year-long companion.

Bhagwan Satya Saibaba's Condition is Stable Now

Bhagwan Satya Saibaba's Condition is Stable Now

Bhagwan Satya Saibaba is said to be stable now, though he is still under ventilator support.

