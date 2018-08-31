Former Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH), as he suffered chest infection. However, doctors said that his condition is stable.

Himachal Pradesh's Ex-CM Virbhdra Hospitalized

"Most of the tests are normal. He is in hospital for observation," the doctor added.The Conger leader, who attended the assembly on Thursday, was suffering from viral fever and hospitalized at the IGMCH late on Thursday.The six-time octogenarian Chief Minister was complaining of infection in throat, said his family.Source: IANS