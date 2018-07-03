The Himachal Pradesh government approved the setting up of a regional-cum-facilitation centre of the National Medicinal Plants Board of the Ministry of Ayush in the state.

Himachal Pradesh: Setting Up of Medicinal Plant Board Centre

‘The aim of medicinal plant board centre in Himachal Pradesh is to provide inputs for conservation, cultivation, technology upgradation, sale of medicinal plants, training and research, and development of region-specific planting material.’

The centre will be set up in Jogindernagar town in Mandi district at an outlay of Rs 748.30 lakh, a government spokesperson told IANS.The central government would provide a grant of Rs 149.60 lakh, he said.The decision to commission the facilitation centre was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.To enable the people to procure approvals of building plans speedily, the Cabinet decided to delegate powers of the Town and Country Planning Department Directors to the Executive Officers or Panchayat Secretaries in 20 Nagar panchayats.The people in these urban local bodies will now get all the approvals and clearances through single window system and will not have to apply to Town and Country Planning Department.The prominent urban local bodies are in Sunni, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Arki, Rajgarh, Naina Devi, Tahliwal, Kangra, Nagrota, Dehra, Jwalamukhi, Sarkaghat, Riwalsar, Karsog and Banjar.Source: IANS