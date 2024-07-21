About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Yoga Offers Relief for Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 21 2024 9:19 PM

For individuals with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), yoga (1 Trusted Source
Yoga can bring relief for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients

Go to source) can help manage symptoms such as pain and stiffness, and may also aid in controlling the disease and enhancing overall quality of life.

Study Examines Yoga's Cellular and Molecular Benefits for RA Patients Beyond Pain Relief

The collaborative study by the Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Anatomy Dept, and Department of Rheumatology AIIMS-New Delhi, supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), explored the effects of yoga at a cellular and molecular level in RA patients and how yoga may benefit RA patients beyond just pain relief.

RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the joints. It causes joint damage and pain and can affect other organ system as well like the lungs, heart and brain.

The study by Dr Rima Dada and her team, published in Scientific Reports, documented reduced pain perception, improved joint mobility, decreased disability, and enhanced overall quality of life for patients performing yoga. These benefits were attributed to yoga's ability to establish immunological tolerance and molecular remission.

“By lowering stress hormones like cortisol, yoga may indirectly reduce inflammation, may improve mitochondrial function, which can impact energy production and cellular health and reduce the severity of comorbid depression,” the team noted.The research provides evidence for the potential of yoga as a complementary therapy for RA patients.

Reference:
  1. Yoga can bring relief for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients - (https://dst.gov.in/yoga-can-bring-relief-rheumatoid-arthritis-ra-patients)
Source-IANS
