Reducing Opioid Overprescribing to Curb Misuse and Overdose

Opioid prescribing requirements to minimize unused medications after an emergency department visit for acute pain



Overprescribing directly contributes to opioid misuse and overdoses, particularly among those who lack knowledge on how to dispose of medications safely. (A team of researchers from the Network of Canadian Emergency conducted a study at seven emergency departments in Canada to evaluate the ideal quantity of the dosage to reduce misuse and control pain in patients.Dr. Raoul Daoust, a clinical professor and researcher at the University of Montreal believes that it is imperative to check on the prescription practices to prevent any unwarranted consequences. The study cited that more than 7,500 people died of opioid overdoses in Canada in 2021, and over 68,000 people in the US in 2020.“It is important to adapt opioid prescription practices to patients’ analgesic needs for specific acute pain conditions,” Dr. Raoul said. He also suggested “minimising the number of unused opioid tablets that can be diverted or misused”.The team conducted the study on 2,240 participants, the average age being 51 who were asked to maintain a diary for 14 days on their consumption of opioids. They were also followed up to check for the amount of pills they took (converted to 5 mg morphine per tablet).The results, published inshow that 63 percent of these medicines were not used and the prescription was of 16 tablets, with 50 percent consuming fewer than five tablets, although the quantity varied for the pain condition.Source-IANS