About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Late Cancer Detection Poses Significant Risks

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 21 2024 11:48 PM

Late Cancer Detection Poses Significant Risks
Late cancer diagnosis, often occurring when treatment options are no longer viable, is the primary concern for approximately 70 percent of individuals. (1 Trusted Source
Cancer is the public's biggest health concern

Go to source)

Two-Thirds of People Fear Cancer Most

A survey of 2,000 people, led by a team from the University of Cambridge, showed that two-thirds were worried if they had cancer, the highest for any other medical condition, leaving behind dementia, terrorism, crime, and nuclear war.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.
"People are worried that treatments won’t work or that the side-effects will be terrible, but also what their diagnosis will mean to their family,” said Professor Richard Gillbertson, Director of the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre at the University.

The rein that cancer holds is unimaginable, in fact when respondents were asked what technological development they would like to see in the future, ranging from eradicating famine to self-driving cars, 55 percent said unanimously that they would like to be able to detect and treat cancer early enough so that no-one dies, followed by eradicating poverty (23 percent).

The public has given overwhelming support for AI and doctors to collaborate in the treatment process, with only 8 percent disagreeing.

Test Your Knowledge on Gastric Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Gastric Cancer
cabbages and potatoes reduce the risk of gastric cancer. Studies such as these aid in controlling the incidence of this type of cancer. ...
The good news is that this has already become a reality which will alleviate fears and ensure accuracy, save costs and patients.

Reference:
  1. Cancer is the public's biggest health concern - (https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/2024-cancer-polling)
Source-IANS
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Cancer Prevention thro' Lifestyle Changes
Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement