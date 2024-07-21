Late Cancer Detection Poses Significant Risks

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cancer is the public's biggest health concern



Go to source Trusted Source

Two-Thirds of People Fear Cancer Most



Share it Now Pin it Now ‘About 70% worry most about late #cancerdiagnosis, often too late for effective treatment. Other top concerns include the impact on family (52%), access to the right treatment (41%), and treatment side effects (36%). #cancer’

Cancer is the public's biggest health concern - (https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/2024-cancer-polling)

Late cancer diagnosis, often occurring when treatment options are no longer viable, is the primary concern for approximately 70 percent of individuals. (A survey of 2,000 people, led by a team from the University of Cambridge, showed that two-thirds were worried if they had cancer, the highest for any other medical condition, leaving behind dementia, terrorism, crime, and nuclear war."People are worried that treatments won’t work or that the side-effects will be terrible, but also what their diagnosis will mean to their family,” said Professor Richard Gillbertson, Director of the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre at the University.The rein that cancer holds is unimaginable, in fact when respondents were asked what technological development they would like to see in the future, ranging from eradicating famine to self-driving cars, 55 percent said unanimously that they would like to be able to detect and treat cancer early enough so that no-one dies, followed by eradicating poverty (23 percent).The public has given overwhelming support for AI and doctors to collaborate in the treatment process, with only 8 percent disagreeing.The good news is that this has already become a reality which will alleviate fears and ensure accuracy, save costs and patients.Source-IANS