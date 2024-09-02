Can Ayurveda Be a Solution for Rheumatoid Arthritis?

An Indian study suggests that the Ayurvedic Whole System (AWS) may be effective in managing rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting millions globally, as published in The Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Clinical metabolomics investigation of rheumatoid arthritis patients receiving ayurvedic whole system intervention
Go to source). The study showed that AWS not only alleviates the symptoms of RA but also induces a metabolic shift toward normalization in patients. It offers a promising complementary approach to conventional treatments.
‘ Did You Know?
Women are three times more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis than men, with a peak onset between ages 30 and 60. #RheumatoidArthritis #Arthritis, Autoimmune, Arthritis Treatment, Ayurveda ’
Women are three times more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis than men, with a peak onset between ages 30 and 60. #RheumatoidArthritis #Arthritis, Autoimmune, Arthritis Treatment, Ayurveda ’
Ayurvedic Approach to Rheumatoid Arthritis: Promising Findings“This study is significant from the perspective of possible pathology reversal in case of RA being treated with a whole system Ayurveda approach. This endorses ayurvedic concepts of ‘Samprapti Vighatan’ where pathogenesis -- disease complex is dismantled and ‘Doshas’ are brought back to normality,” said first author Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi, from the Department of Kaya Chikitsa, State Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Lucknow University, UP.
The study also highlighted substantial improvements in key clinical parameters among RA patients who underwent AWS intervention.
There was a notable reduction in disease activity score, as well as decreases in both the total number of swollen and tender joints.
In addition, the Ama Activity Measure (AAM) score, which assesses the presence of toxins in the body, also showed a significant reduction post-intervention. Further, the treatment also improved the metabolic profiles of RA patients.
Following AWS treatment, RA patients’ levels of certain metabolites, including succinate, lysine, mannose, creatine, and 3-Hydroxybutyrate (3-HB), alongside decreased alanine levels began to shift towards the levels observed in healthy individuals.
Advertisement
The intervention not only reduced symptoms but also promoted a metabolic environment conducive to homeostasis, potentially leading to long-term benefits for RA patients, they said, while calling for further research to confirm the preliminary results.
Advertisement
- Clinical metabolomics investigation of rheumatoid arthritis patients receiving ayurvedic whole system intervention - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0975947624001244)
Source-IANS