July 5, 2020
Highest Single Day Record in Kerala
Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that 240 new coronavirus cases have been reported, the highest ever for a single day since the pandemic outbreak.

She said 2,129 people were corona positive in the state at present, while 3,048 others have been cured.

"The day's positive cases include 152 returnees from abroad, 52 returnees from within the country, 17 local infectees, 19 personnel from Army, BSF and CISF (all in Kannur)," said Shailaja.


She said that 1,77,759 persons were under observation at homes and corona care centres, including 2,915 in hospitals across the state.

On Saturday, 13 new coronavirus hotspots were added and seven deleted, taking the total number of hotspots in Kerala to 135.

Source: IANS

