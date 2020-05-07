by Colleen Fleiss on  July 5, 2020 at 9:30 PM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus Cases in US Surpass 2.8 Million
In the United States, the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 2.8 million, reaching 2,808,003, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 129,476, the CSSE said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts, the CSSE data showed.


Source: IANS

