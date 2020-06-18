by Colleen Fleiss on  June 18, 2020 at 2:42 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

High Quality, Affordable COVID-19 Kits Developed
Several affordable and high-quality COVID-19 kits have been created by Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G).

These affordable and sterile Viral Transport Media (VTM) kits, RT-PCR kits and RNA isolation kits have been developed at IIT Guwahati jointly with RR Animal Healthcare Ltd. with inputs from Gauhati medical college and hospital (GMCH), the institute said in a statement.

The VTM kits are the first stop source used to collect the nasal and oral swab specimens from the individual source to the laboratory safely for culture and testing


"We are happy with this product development and launch of the VTM and other COVID-19 related kits. I congratulate IIT Guwahati Director and the faculty members for this development as well as acknowledge other help being provided to us," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.

According to the Institute, the "SPILD" VTM kits consist of a comprehensive solution specially formulated for the collection and transport of SARS-CoV-2.

These kits comprise of a US CDC-recommended and validated transport medium and one each Nasopharyngeal and Oropharyngeal specimen collection swabs.

The complete package is suitable for the collection, transport, maintenance, and long-term freezer storage of viral specimens.

The swabs have been designed ergonomically with a pre-moulded breakpoint on their shaft for enabling secure sampling.

The large scale production of all these kits has commenced to meet the requirement of the Assam State as well as will be made available across the country.

"These high-quality sterile kits as requested by the state government will immensely help in conducting large scale testing and identification of Covid-19 cases and prevent the spread of this pandemic," said Parameswar Krishnan Iyer, Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Center for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
World’s Largest COVID-19 Care Facility
The world's largest COVID-19 care facility is coming up in Delhi. Meanwhile, CM-led Delhi government plans to arrange 20,000 beds in the next one week to deal with the crisis.
READ MORE
Effective Ways to Control COVID-19 Revealed
High incidence of COVID-19 would require a considerable number of individuals to be quarantined to control infection. Self-isolation of symptomatic cases (at home) alone reduced transmission by an estimated 29 per cent.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Highest Corona Deaths Of 2,003, Cases Cross 3.54 Lakh
India has seen the highest coronavirus deaths of 2,003 and the cases have crossed 3.54 lakh, revealed sources.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake