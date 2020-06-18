High Quality, Affordable COVID-19 Kits Developed

‘IIT Guwahati has developed affordable COVID-19 kits.’

"We are happy with this product development and launch of the VTM and other COVID-19 related kits. I congratulate IIT Guwahati Director and the faculty members for this development as well as acknowledge other help being provided to us," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister.According to the Institute, the "SPILD" VTM kits consist of a comprehensive solution specially formulated for the collection and transport of SARS-CoV-2.These kits comprise of a US CDC-recommended and validated transport medium and one each Nasopharyngeal and Oropharyngeal specimen collection swabs.The complete package is suitable for the collection, transport, maintenance, and long-term freezer storage of viral specimens.The swabs have been designed ergonomically with a pre-moulded breakpoint on their shaft for enabling secure sampling.The large scale production of all these kits has commenced to meet the requirement of the Assam State as well as will be made available across the country."These high-quality sterile kits as requested by the state government will immensely help in conducting large scale testing and identification of Covid-19 cases and prevent the spread of this pandemic," said Parameswar Krishnan Iyer, Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Center for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati.Source: IANS