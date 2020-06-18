by Colleen Fleiss on  June 18, 2020 at 2:22 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: Highest Corona Deaths Of 2,003, Cases Cross 3.54 Lakh
In last 24 hours, India had witnessed the highest number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus/COVID-19 cases with 2,003 people losing their lives to the pandemic and registered a spike of almost 11,000 cases taking the total tally to 3.54 lakh, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, at least 10,974 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,54,065 cases -- the sixth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

A total of 11,903 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.


For the ninth consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,86,934) remained higher than the active ones (1,55,226). The recovery rate of India has also crossed the 50 per cent mark.

Maharashtra alone reported 1,409 deaths in last 24 hours with 2701 fresh cases of Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu with 48,019 cases and the national capital with 44,688 Covid-19 cases followed Maharashtra's lead. Delhi witnessed a growth of 1,859 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,837 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 24,576 cases and 1,533 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (14,091), Rajasthan (13,216), Madhya Pradesh (11,083) and West Bengal (11,909).

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 8.1 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 4,41,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 81,55,266, while the fatalities increased to 4,41,505, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 21,37,707 cases and 1,16,962 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 923,189 infections.

This was followed by Russia (5,44,725), India (3,43,091), the UK (2,99,600), Spain (2,44,328), Italy (2,37,500), Peru (2,37,156), France (1,94,347), Iran (1,92,439), Germany (1,88,252), Turkey (1,81,298), Chile (1,84,449), Mexico (1,54,863), Pakistan (1,48,921), Saudi Arabia (1,36,315) and Canada (1,01,085), the CSSE figures showed.

With 45,241 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,054), Italy (34,405), France (29,550), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (18,310).

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Association Between Morbidity and Poverty Reversed During Early US COVID-19 Epidemic: Study
New study analyzed the COVID-19 pandemic's evolution during the first ten weeks in the US and found a shift over time in the link between poverty and the number of confirmed cases early on during the pandemic, without a similar change in the ...
READ MORE
Trials of New Covid-19 Vaccine Begins
Human trials will begin this week for Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by researchers at Imperial College London.
READ MORE
COVID-19 In India: 10.6K New Cases Take Tally to 3.43 Lakh
India witnessed a spike of 10,667 COVID-19 cases, with 380 deaths, thereby taking the total tally to 3,43,091, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Tuesday.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake