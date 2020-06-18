COVID-19 in India: Highest Corona Deaths Of 2,003, Cases Cross 3.54 Lakh

In last 24 hours, India had witnessed the highest number of fatalities due to novel coronavirus/COVID-19 cases with 2,003 people losing their lives to the pandemic and registered a spike of almost 11,000 cases taking the total tally to 3.54 lakh, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed on Wednesday.



According to the ministry, at least 10,974 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,54,065 cases -- the sixth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

‘Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total COVID-19 cases crossing the one lakh mark-1,13,445 cases, including 5,537 deaths.’





Maharashtra alone reported 1,409 deaths in last 24 hours with 2701 fresh cases of Covid-19.



Tamil Nadu with 48,019 cases and the national capital with 44,688 Covid-19 cases followed Maharashtra's lead. Delhi witnessed a growth of 1,859 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,837 deaths.



States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 24,576 cases and 1,533 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (14,091), Rajasthan (13,216), Madhya Pradesh (11,083) and West Bengal (11,909).



The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 8.1 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 4,41,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 81,55,266, while the fatalities increased to 4,41,505, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



With 21,37,707 cases and 1,16,962 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.



In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 923,189 infections.



This was followed by Russia (5,44,725), India (3,43,091), the UK (2,99,600), Spain (2,44,328), Italy (2,37,500), Peru (2,37,156), France (1,94,347), Iran (1,92,439), Germany (1,88,252), Turkey (1,81,298), Chile (1,84,449), Mexico (1,54,863), Pakistan (1,48,921), Saudi Arabia (1,36,315) and Canada (1,01,085), the CSSE figures showed.



With 45,241 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.



The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,054), Italy (34,405), France (29,550), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (18,310).



A total of 11,903 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.