COVID-19 Cases Increase to 8.1 Million

Global COVID-19 cases have increased to over 8.1 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 441,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.



As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,155,266, while the fatalities increased to 441,505, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

‘With 45,241 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.’





Source: IANS In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 923,189 infections.This was followed by Russia (544,725), India (343,091), the UK (299,600), Spain (244,328), Italy (237,500), Peru (237,156), France (194,347), Iran (192,439), Germany (188,252), Turkey (181,298), Chile (184,449), Mexico (154,863), Pakistan (148,921), Saudi Arabia (136,315) and Canada (101,085), the CSSE figures showed.The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,054), Italy (34,405), France (29,550), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (18,310).Source: IANS

With 2,137,707 cases and 116,962 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.