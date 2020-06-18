COVID-19 Cases Increase to 8.1 Million

With 2,137,707 cases and 116,962 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.
‘With 45,241 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.’
In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 923,189 infections.
This was followed by Russia (544,725), India (343,091), the UK (299,600), Spain (244,328), Italy (237,500), Peru (237,156), France (194,347), Iran (192,439), Germany (188,252), Turkey (181,298), Chile (184,449), Mexico (154,863), Pakistan (148,921), Saudi Arabia (136,315) and Canada (101,085), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,054), Italy (34,405), France (29,550), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (18,310).
Source: IANS