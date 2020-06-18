by Colleen Fleiss on  June 18, 2020 at 2:30 AM Respiratory Disease News
World’s Largest COVID-19 Care Facility
The South Delhi's Radha Soami Spiritual Centre is converting into the world's largest COVID-19 care facility with over 200 halls and 10,000 beds.

The area of the spiritual centre is as large as the over 22 football fields. There will also be a provision of accommodation for doctors at one side of the facility.

The arrangements come in the backdrop of the sudden spurt in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital.


As many as 50 patients will be treated in one hall. According to a senior official of Raj Niwas, all technical aspects are being taken into consideration.

Officials associated with the Satsang Vyas said, "The complex will be fully ready by June 30 for the treatment of the patients. It is being constructed with tents. It will have adequate lighting and fans. Coolers will also be installed in each hall."

On Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited the Radha Soami Satsang centre and was apprised with the technical information about the facilities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government plans to arrange 20,000 beds in the next one week to deal with the crisis. For this, about 4,000 beds will be arranged in 40 small and big hotels of Delhi.

Source: IANS

