by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 9, 2021 at 9:56 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
High-potency Cannabis Use Could Cause Memory Problems
People who use high-potency cannabis develop memory impairments, according to a study published in Scientific Reports . Researchers from the Washington State University performed a series of cognitive tests for high-potency cannabis users and found that the herb can have some memory effects.

Around 19 states legalized the use of Cannabis for recreation. People from these states used to smoke high-potency cannabis flowers, or store-bought Cannabis concentrates. These products contain more than 90% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the major psychoactive component of Cannabis, whereas because of federal restrictions to researchers, scientific studies have been limited to use only the low-potency Cannabis that contains around 6% THC.

The team included 80 people who were over 21 and did not develop any past adverse reactions because of cannabis consumption. None of the participants were under laboratory observation, and also the researchers did not handle Cannabis themselves. They all were divided into four groups:


• Two groups that used cannabis flowers with more than 20% THC - One with cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive component of Cannabis, and the other with no CBD content

• Third group - Vaped cannabis with more than 60% THC along with CBD

• Fourth group - Did not use Cannabis

The researchers observed participants over Zoom videoconferencing and conducted some tests of everyday life memory and decision-making. After analyzing the data acquired through the tests, the team found that usage of high-potency cannabis flowers both with or without CBD and cannabis concentrates was associated with memory impairments. Interestingly, none of them had any kind of negative impact on the decision-making abilities of the study participants.

On speaking about the importance of the study, Carrie Cuttler, WSU psychologist and lead researcher of the current study, noted, "There's been a lot of speculation that these really high-potency cannabis concentrates might magnify detrimental consequences, but there's been almost zero research on cannabis concentrates which are freely available for people to use. I want to see way more research before we come to any general conclusion, but it is encouraging to see that the concentrates didn't increase harms."



Source: Medindia

